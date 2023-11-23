"Felix is an idiot": Sodapoppin reacts to World of Warcraft drama as xQc leaves OnlyFangs guild after feuding with Dowsky

World of Warcraft drama became the talk of the streaming world when Felix "xQc" rage-quit Thomas "Sodapoppin"'s guild, OnlyFangs, after getting into a fight with fellow member Dowsky. Sodapoppin reacted to the incident on his Twitch channel, where he explained the whole situation to his audience.

After careful consideration of what had transpired during the Murloc controversy, the streamer acknowledged that both parties had acted rashly but put the blame squarely on xQc's shoulders, saying:

"Dowsky also got the talk from me, but if I had to pick the person who was in the wrong it would probably be Felix overall. Both were wrong in their own way, but Felix was definitely the initiator."

Sodapoppin mentioned how people had started taking sides as the incident unfolded, revealing that xQc's friend, Buddha, had also complained about Dowsky. He said:

Buddha was messaging me. Buddha is like, 'Dude this guy is griefing Felix.' I was like, 'Oh jeez, Dowsky must be really being an a**hole. I'll look at it when I get home.' I get home and I look at and I tell Buddha, 'Hey, your friend's an idiot. I don't know what to tell you, but Felix is an idiot!"

"Here's what really happened": Sodapoppin recaps the xQc and Dowsky Murloc drama in his World of Warcraft guild OnlyFangs

Readers should note that the xQc and Drowsky World of Warcraft drama unfolded at a time when Sodapoppin was offline. The OnlyFangs guild has caused quite a stir in MMORPG space, with a number of top Twitch and YouTube streamers joining it to play the game. Naturally, this is not the first drama surrounding the guild.

However, the recent drama culminated with xQc leaving OnlyFangs and Sodapoppin reviewing the VOD thoroughly. The content creator spent the first few minutes of his latest livestream explaining what happened in detail:

"I go to the VOD and I watch the whole situation. Felix is under the impression that Dowsky was stealing his mobs and griefing him and he was spamming in caps lock. Here's what really happened.

"Dowsky was farming Murloc for two hours. Felix put together an entourage of people to get mob tag, that's awesome, great. Shows up to the Murloc area where Dowsky already was. And asks him to nicely leave. Dowsky does not leave."

Timestamp 13:07

Sodapoppin then revealed that xQc's fans even resorted to harassing Dowsky, and when he stood his ground, the Kick star just went and left the guild:

"Felix viewers, or xQc viewers, go in and harass him. Felix is not nice about it either. Dowsky then gets really f*cking petty and starts saying gift me subs and I will leave. He's being ironic, probably half-ironic. And that was it, then Felix /gquit."

Readers should note that Dowsky has been playing hardcore World of Warcraft as part of Sodapoppin's guild for a long time. Here is a clip, with over 100K views, of his response to the incident:

r/LivestreamFail talked about the drama extensively. Here are some general reactions on the streamer-focused subreddit:

Many big streamers still remain in OnlyFangs, including Twitch star Pokimane, who recently joined the guild after learning the ropes from Sodapoppin and Mizkif.