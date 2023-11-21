"Need a f**king wake-up call" - Sodapoppin kicks xQc out of his WoW Classic Hardcore guild, latter responds

Popular Twitch personality Chance "Sodapoppin" has gone viral on social media after kicking Felix "xQc" out of his World of Warcraft Classic Hardcore guild, OnlyFangs. During a livestream on November 20, 2023, Sodapoppin reviewed the guild members' activity, including several prominent streamers. After discovering that xQc had not logged into the game for four days and failed to meet the quota, Sodapoppin removed him from the guild.

The 29-year-old streamer remarked:

"Four days ago, level 31. I feel like I'm going to kick him - just flat-out ego check, altogether. As for a re-invite. Get the f**k back on. Four days, when the quota is (level) 60 by December 8 is unacceptable! We need a f**king wake-up call."

xQc reacted to his expulsion on the same day. After hearing Sodapoppin say he needed a "wake-up call," the Quebec native asked his audience to assist him in leveling up faster in the MMORPG.

He said:

"Am I kicked out? Guys, guys, I need people to find something to buy the necklaces, ASAP. I will get you the gold for it, you need to buy the entire market over and over again. We're going to get there, chat."

"Makes sense" - Fans seemingly agree with Sodapoppin's decision to kick xQc from his WoW Classic Hardcore guild, OnlyFangs

Timestamp: 00:32:25

Sodapoppin kicking xQc out of his guild was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. According to Redditor u/Lordsokka, the One True King (OTK) co-owner was "doing his job" as guild leader:

Comment byu/csprm977 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Another fan stated that streamers playing WoW Classic Hardcore reminded them of the time when the GTA RP server, NoPixel, was at its peak in 2019:

Comment byu/csprm977 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Meanwhile, Redditor u/The-Loracks commented that Sodapoppin's decision to remove xQc "made sense." They explained:

"Makes sense. A lot of people joined just because everyone else was doing it, my favorite part was when he asked if Kyle's character was dead, got told no, and said 'alright' and kicked him anyways. Not that hard to show you're committed just a level or few a day."

They added:

"I've got to say I really enjoy the RP on the Hardcore server, like one of Chance's mods showed up the other day and gave Penta and Sodakite guild tabards and they did a little RP. I know the ultimate goal is level 60 and raiding but the journey there has been just as fun."

Comment byu/csprm977 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Here are some more notable reactions:

Comment byu/csprm977 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/csprm977 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/csprm977 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

In addition to Felix, OnlyFangs includes several well-known internet personalities, including Matthew "Mizkif," Emily "Emiru," and Imane "Pokimane," among others.