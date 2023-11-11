"She'll be banned" - Sodapoppin comically calls out Pokimane for not committing to playing WoW Classic Hardcore

During Mizkif’s recent WoW Classic stream, Chance “Sodapoppin” called out Imane “Pokimane” for not starting World of Warcraft. According to the OTK streamer, Imane has been going into streams, saying she is considering starting, but hasn’t done anything to actually begin playing World of Warcraft with any of them.

The OTK group has its own guild in Classic Hardcore, known as “OnlyFangs,” and Chance would likely love to show her how to play the game.

However, she hasn’t taken the first steps yet, so according to Sodapoppin, if she persists in going to guild members’ stream chats and talking about WoW, she’s to be banned for not taking the proper initiative:

“She’ll be banned.”

Sodapoppin calls out Pokimane during latest Guild meeting for not starting WoW

While talking about potential new members of their WoW Classic guild, Sodapoppin brought up Pokimane as someone who they wanted to take part in their online shenanigans. However, there was a problem, according to the long-time WoW streamer:

“Pokimane has been going into people’s chats and acting like she’s going to play, and she is not f**king committed.”

While it seemed Chance really wanted her to join the guild, her time is up. The WoW streamer stated that guild members are not to tolerate Pokimane sitting on the fence about playing WoW Classic with the guild:

“So if she types in anyone, anyone in the guild’s chat again about joining the guild, and either doesn’t commit, or say she’s not playing, I mean, she’s not gonna f**kin’ play.”

A few members of the guild talked about banning her, and while one person didn’t want to, one member of the group was quite keen to. This led to Sodapoppin putting his foot down on the matter:

“She’ll be banned. I’m not gonna have her coming in our chat anyone and saying ‘Oh my god, I think I’m gonna play!’ Bulls**t! You’re either playing or you’re f**king not. So if she comes in, you f**king report it to me.”

This was likely just a comedic bit, and they could be teasing the Queen of Twitch joining OnlyFangs. Only time will tell.

Social media reacts to Sodapoppin calling out Pokimane on Twitch

Perhaps the biggest talking point was about Russel, instead of Chance or Pokimane (Image via Reddit)

Unfortunately, very little of the discussion revolved around Pokimane herself. Instead, many viewers chose to focus on Russel, who many felt was either unfunny or perhaps the whole gimmick is that he’s not funny on purpose.

Comment byu/r2002 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/r2002 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/r2002 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Comment byu/r2002 from discussion inLivestreamFail Expand Post

Others were confused as to why the stream was gone. The guild meeting was very entertaining, but many people couldn’t watch it anymore. This was explained by a Redditor, however.

Mizkif deleted the VOD in “fake anger” after his character was killed off. The Redditor in question said it was on purpose, and many agreed on that point. Thankfully, one viewer had a way to watch it.

While fans can watch the VOD via other viewers who restreamed it, the official version was deleted by Mizkif himself. It’s not known at this time if Imane will join the OnlyFangs guild, but it would be interesting to see her tackle the challenging World of Warcraft game mode.