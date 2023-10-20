"They are just Nikes at the end of the day" - xQc buying Dior x Air Jordan 1 worth over $10,000 for his friend leaves fans divided

On October 20, 2023, internet star Felix "xQc" hosted an IRL livestream with popular GTA RP streamers Lucas "Budda" and Omie. A moment from the broadcast has garnered significant traction, as xQc bought a pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low, worth over $10,000, for Omie. The video has since received hundreds of comments on the streamer's official YouTube clips channel.

According to one fan, no matter how rare the sneakers are, at the end of the day, they are just a pair of Nikes. They wrote:

"Wasn't $15k. They got the price down. Still ultra expensive though, no matter how rare they are just Nikes at the end of the day."

xQc gifts a pair of Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low to Omie during an IRL stream in Las Vegas

During the IRL Kick broadcast, xQc, Buddha, and Omie were shopping at Urban Necessities, a sneaker and lifestyle reselling store. At one point, the streamers' attention was drawn to a showcase displaying a variety of rare and expensive shoes.

After discovering that the shop sold highly sought-after sneakers, such as Off-White Air Jordan 1s and Travis Scott Air Jordans 1s, the content creators' attention was drawn to the Dior x Air Jordan Lows and Highs.

When asked how much the low-top luxury shoe cost, the salesman revealed that it was worth $13,000. After some negotiation, xQc ended up purchasing the sneaker for Omie for $11,000.

During a conversation with his friend, the former Overwatch was heard saying:

"Oh, that's not that bad. You want them or not? Yeah, $11k is fine. If they fit you. If they don't fit, it is whatever. Go, go, go. Don't talk about it."

Timestamp: 02:03:00

Fans react to the streamers' clip

As mentioned earlier, xQc's gift to Omie has gotten a lot of attention on the Google-owned platform. According to one viewer, the Dior x Air Jordan 1 Low costs $7,000. However, the reseller seemingly made a substantial profit by selling it for $11,000:

Another community member compared the cost of the shoes to that of a car:

Here are some more pertinent comments from YouTube:

The clip was also shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Here's what the Reddit community had to say about it:

xQc is one of the most popular Just Chatting and gaming content creators in the livestreaming industry. He shocked the community in July after accepting a $100 million contract from Kick, considered by many to be the "biggest ever in history."