xQc’s YouTube channel terminated due to third-party claims of copyright infringement

Felix 'xQc' is a Canadian streamer, YouTuber, and a former competitive Overwatch player who streams on Twitch and Kick. The popular streamer is no stranger to controversies, recently making headlines for his opinion on Pokimane's cookie brand Myna Snacks. Even though he mostly streams on Twitch and Kick, Felix's YouTube channel stands terminated due to third-party claims of copyright infringement.

User @scubaryan_, who is a Kick streamer himself, reported on X that the Canadian content creator's channel has been terminated:

"That's tough": Viewers react as xQc's main YouTube channel gets terminated due to copyright

Felix is mostly seen doing Just Chatting streams, speaking to people on the Monkey app, playing different games like Fortnite, and gambling broadcasts. In his stream from November 24, he also gave away a PC to a fan he met on Monkey. As of November 25, 2023, Felix's YouTube account has been terminated due to copyright infringement.

After a fellow streamer posted the news on X, many took to the comment section and expressed support for Felix. One user said:

"Damn that's tough."

One user under Scubaryan_'s post said people hate seeing the streamer succeed.

Another post on X blamed YouTube for the termination.

This fan said the event marked a bad day in YouTube history.

This user opined that the streamer could get his account back by appealing.

Another popular X source, Drama Alert, also posted the news of the account being terminated.

A user brought up how the streamer has three other YouTube channels and said he should be fine.

xQc is yet to provide a reason for his account being terminated. Felix recently opined on Pokimane's new company, Myna Snacks, and made headlines due to his controversies with streamers like HasanAbi, Nadia, and more. As of November 2023, he is the third-ranked streamer on Kick and ranks 32 on Twitch.