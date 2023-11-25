"God, thank you bro" - xQc buys fan a PC for Christmas, wholesome moment goes viral online

Felix “xQc” has recently taken to using the Monkey chat app on his stream to talk to random people. While many of the interactions wound up with insults being exchanged, this now-viral clip has really warmed the hearts of viewers. The young boy using the app asked the streamer for a PC, and after revealing he wanted to be a streamer, his wish was granted.

It was certainly a heart-warming moment on xQc’s Kick stream. Fans took to social media to express their support and appreciation for this wholesome moment from one streamer to a would-be livestreamer.

“God, thank you bro.”

xQc buys a fan a gaming PC for Christmas in a now-viral moment

xQc took an interest in the Monkey app, which lets people chat with other random people around America. Quite a few of those interactions ended with insults, dropped calls, or simply interesting interactions. However, while talking to a young boy in one of these calls immediately knew who he was, asking if he was live.

Felix would give his Kick stream address, and then the boy asked his friend to take a picture for him so people would see he was chatting with xQc. After the photo opp, the kid suggested Felix buy him a PC since, after all, the Canadian streamer is a millionaire. He would react, but not negatively:

“You want a Christmas present? What do you want? What kind of PC do you want?”

The kid said he’d give the streamer his address and that he just wanted a gaming PC that could run Fortnite. He didn’t care what kind, so long as it would run the popular Battle Royale. At this point, xQc could have easily just hung up. At first, he suggested proof that the kid was broke:

“Okay, if you show me around, and you’re broke, I’ll actually get you one.”

The young Juicer fan would swear on his life that he’s not just trying to “be on YouTube.” The fan revealed he wanted to be a streamer, and Felix asked if the young boy had Crypto. He didn’t, so xQc asked his chat how he could make this happen. After a few moments, the Kick streamer asked the kid an important question:

“It worked, yeah it worked, I sent it. Did you get it?”

The young boy immediately burst into tears, confirming the receipt of money to buy a gaming PC. The amount wasn’t disclosed, but judging by the boy’s reaction, it was more than sufficient. Profusely thanking the streamer, Felix would say that it was all good and that he hoped the kid had a good Christmas.

After thanking xQc again, the Juicer would give a wholesome reply, after calling the young fan “the best”:

“Man, you’re all good! It costs nothing to me, you know? This is like a, it’s like, it does nothing to me and it does a lot for you, so I’m glad to do it.”

The streaming superstar said he didn’t need to see a receipt, just to send a picture of the PC when it’s been delivered. The Juicer’s chat ate it up, and so did fans across social media.

Fans react to the wholesome viral moment

This wasn’t really a shock for many on the LivestreamFails subReddit. Some highlighted that he does this every Christmas, and another replied that the Juicer often does this every Christmas, as long as the focus is on school. Some also respected the kid for offering to show proof of purchase.

Others just found it to be a wholesome moment and loved seeing it. Many thought the kid was friendly and that it was an incredibly kind thing for xQc to do for someone just based on this brief interaction.

It was an incredibly heartwarming moment, and while it’s a drop in the bucket for Felix, it could completely change the life of that young fan and help them get started in the world of Twitch or Kick streaming.