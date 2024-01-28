"Saw better acting during the Royal Rumble" - N3on abruptly ends livestream and fans believe he "broke up" with Sam Frank

Prominent Kick streamer Ragnesh "N3on" became the talk of the town on January 28, 2024, after rumors surfaced on social media that the content creator's significant other, Sam Frank, had "cheated" on him. The situation arose after numerous netizens shared a blurry screenshot of an alleged textual conversation between the internet personalities.

During the concluding segment of his IRL broadcast on the same day, Ragnesh was seen spending the majority of his time on his phone. At the 5-hour-17-minute mark of the stream, he began interacting with his audience, saying:

"Am I a loser, chat? Am I a loser, chat? Yes or no. Am I a loser, bruh?"

Following a brief period of silence, N3on apologized to those who had planned a party, stating that he would be unable to attend. A few moments later, the Indian-American personality abruptly ended the Kick livestream.

X user @Kick_Champ posted the clip on X earlier today, writing:

"N3on ends stream after Sam Frank broke up with him."

Hundreds of netizens commented on the post. User @CamNuggetsYT remarked:

"Saw better acting during the Royal Rumble an hour ago."

"Why did she break up with him now?" - N3on abruptly ending his recent Kick livestream leaves netizens puzzled

On December 28, 2024, rumors about N3on and Sam Frank went viral on X after netizens shared screenshots of what is allegedly a private conversation between the streamers. The 19-year-old could be seen referring to Frank's snowboarding trip and expressing his disappointment. He wrote:

"Do you not understand that the snowboarding trip looks bad? IDC (I don't care) if you're there to just snowboard, no one goes on a trip with guys while in a relationship. It's not even that I don't trust you. I didn't even know there was (unintelligible) guys there until now."

In response to this, Frank said:

"It's been almost two hours and no solution, and you won't even call me. It's so sad I've been in a relationship before and I know what it takes to fix s**t, if you keep digging, of course, on something you already know the situation, so you don't even care about fixing it. You just want the other person to feel the pain that you did."

Here's the screenshot that went viral on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform:

As mentioned earlier, N3on abruptly ended his livestream earlier today. Several community members have commented on the situation, with X user jj expressing concerns for the content creator:

One viewer suspected N3on of "scripting" the event:

Meanwhile, X user @nasoloyohannes remarked:

N3on is one of the most popular figures on Kick, boasting over 261,910 followers on his channel. He has collaborated with prominent internet personalities such as Yousef "Fousey," Nico "Sneako," among others.