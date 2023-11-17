"I'll cover your legal fees" - Adin Ross responds after N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank assaults fan

Adin Ross has weighed in on the recent controversy involving Ragnesh "N3on" and his girlfriend Sam Frank. A 49-second clip has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), in which Frank was seen having a heated argument with Kick streamer Sam "Samvbond" and another individual. While sternly telling the latter to back off, N3on's significant other said:

"Get the f**k out of here! Get the f**k out of here. No, you're going to apologize? I swear to god, I'll press the f**k out of you right now. What are you sorry for? You're trolling (the then person says he's 'sorry for nothing'). You're trolling? Haha!"

At that moment, the individual pointed at N3on, stating that the streamer "switched up." Upon hearing the remark, Sam Frank slapped him and exclaimed:

"Say that s**t again! Say that s**t again! You don't have that same f**king energy, b**ch! F**king p**sy! F**king exhausting s**t!"

In a post made on Adin Ross' official community, Adin Loyals, the Kick ambassador offered to cover Samvbond's legal fees if he decides to press assault charges. He wrote:

"I'll cover your legal feels. You got slapped. That's assault. And you're in L. A. @samvbond."

"This guy is going to be getting a big check" - Adin Ross says he contacted a lawyer after N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank assaulted a fan on livestream, netizens react

Adin Ross' comment on the "Adin Loyals" X Community (Image via @greatpadres/X)

On November 17, 2023, Adin Ross joined an X Spaces discussion using his alternate handle @ar15thed3mon. He claimed to have contacted a lawyer about the incident and said:

"So Sam, the lawyer said, 'Oh, my god.' He said, 'And, it's in L. A., too?' He said, 'Well, this guy is going to be getting a big check.' Sam, looks like you're getting out of the..."

As mentioned earlier, the clip featuring Sam Frank's physical altercation with a fan has gone viral on X. One netizen speculated that N3on's girlfriend would face a "lawsuit of hell":

Netizen's comment on the viral clip (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

According to X user @CGBBURNER, the person had allegedly been harassing Frank:

One fan claimed that the individual had allegedly been harassing Sam Frank (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Meanwhile, another community member believed that the physical altercation was scripted:

User @Sebastrigol stated that the altercation was "scripted" (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Here are some more fan reactions:

The community on X weighs in on the streamers' clip (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

This isn't the first time Adin Ross has commented on Sam Frank's antics. On October 30, 2023, the 23-year-old leveled some serious allegations against her, claiming that she had been unfaithful to N3on.