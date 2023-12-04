“Doxed themselves”: N3on and Sam Frank’s alleged robbers go live on Instagram after recent viral incident, fans react

Popular Kick livestreamer Rangesh "N3on" and his partner Sam Frank found themselves in a rather perilous situation during a livestream today (December 4). As they were heading home, the duo observed a disturbance outside their residence involving a group of masked men purportedly armed. The distressed couple quickly realized that an attempted robbery was unfolding and promptly notified the police.

Curiously, the individuals accused of the robbery went live on Instagram after the incident. This information was shared within one of N3on's Fan Community on X. The assailants even disclosed that they had successfully stolen a chain from the house during the attack. Here's the clip:

Naturally, this was a rather unusual move since it could potentially provide more evidence for the police to investigate. Reacting to the clip, one user said:

"Doxxed themselves."

N3on shows CCTV footage recording of the robbery

Fans react to the assailants going live on Instagram. (Image via X/Santa Clips)

Additional evidence related to the situation has been disclosed by the streamer. N3on utilized his live stream to showcase the CCTV footage capturing the entire incident.

Although the footage wasn't the clearest as it was displayed from a phone screen, it did manage to capture the perspective of the driveway. The recording revealed at least six men rushing out of N3on's house and swiftly leaving the scene.

The group purportedly posted another story on Instagram featuring the assailants posing for a picture:

Another video recording displays the assailants inside the streamer's house, appearing to be seated on the sofas. This video was likely captured before the streamer and his partner arrived:

What did the fans say?

The clip was promptly shared on X, eliciting a plethora of comments. Despite N3on being a polarizing figure, witnessing such a potentially perilous prank garnered significant attention and sparked a lively discussion.

Fans share their reactions to the Instagram post. (Image via X/Santa Clips)

One of the assailants, supposedly identified as Kendrick Curry, asserted that the entire situation was a "prank." Interestingly, Curry is a YouTuber in his own right, boasting over 550K subscribers. However, breaking into someone else's house is still considered a felony, and if identified, he, along with his crew, could face potential punishment.

Fortunately, neither the streamer nor his partner suffered any harm, and both are safe. Additional updates regarding the situation are expected to follow in due course of time.