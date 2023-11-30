JiDion says he doesn't want viewers "living in sin" and deletes prank videos from his YouTube channel

Jidon "JiDion," who is known for his notorious pranks, has deleted all of the videos from his YouTube channel. The streamer has completely changed his content in the last couple of weeks. This transition comes after he recently announced that he would only be making Christian content in service of God.

JiDion's pranks made him quite a controversial personality. He had been arrested and detained on numerous occasions due to public disruptions. From sleeping at WNBA games to getting detained by the French police for smuggling a painting into the Louvre, he certainly made his mark as a prankster.

In a recent video, however, the content creator described his actions as sinful and wicked. Explaining why he deleted all of his videos, he said:

"I don't want to be the stumble block in your way anymore. I don't want to be the reason why you keep on living in sin. I don't want to be the person keeping you from the kingdom of god. So that's why all of my content is gone and that's why I will never come back."

JiDion says he is serving God by getting rid of past "wickedness"

Last month, JiDion announced a major shift in the type of content he will make going forward. In a video posted on October 27, 2023, the prankster explained that he was making a new channel called GiDeon, a hybrid of his online alias and God.

The streamer laid out his plan to make Christian content only and to spread the word of Christ through his platform. Now, he has deleted all the prank videos that made him popular.

In his latest video titled Why I Deleted All My Videos, JiDion acknowledged that his viewers needed an explanation for why he did what he did, saying:

"This is for the people who are confused, those who are wondering and I figured you guys deserve a clear, a very clear and detailed reason 'Why did you delete all of your videos JiDion?'"

He revealed that a lot of fans had wanted him to continue prank videos as they put smiles on people's faces:

"I would say the main thing that people have hit me with since I have got my life back to Christ is, 'Why can't you follow Christ and make content? I mean, you are over here making millions upon millions of people happy. Isn't that of God? Isn't that a godly thing, to put a smile on people's faces and to make them happy?'"

However, JiDion noted that not everything that makes people laugh and smile is good:

"While bringing happiness to the world is of god, you can also bring happiness to the world through wickedness. You can bring happiness to the world by serving the Devil, you know? Not all happiness is from God."

He then added that he was purging his account of all the wickedness he had put out in the past:

"I know for a fact that there is no Christian in the right mind that can make the case to say that the content I was making was of god and even I am not going to make that case. If I am to truly give my life over to God, I have got to also take out the wickedness I put into the world."

The video has naturally caught the eyes of netizens on social media. Some fans praised the content creator for making the transition, while others called him out. Here are some general reactions on X:

JiDion has had his fair share of controversies in the past, with the Pokimane harassment scandal probably being the biggest one. He is still banned from Twitch almost two years down the line, with numerous appeals falling on deaf ears.