"2 years, still the same": JiDion reveals Twitch has rejected to lift his indefinite ban yet again

Content creator Jidon "JiDion" has shared a new screenshot on his social media revealing that his appeal to lift the indefinite Twitch ban has been rejected once more. The streamer, who has a contract with Rumble, shared a screenshot of what appears to be the rejection letter sent by the Amazon-owned company on X, formerly Twitter, and expressed his disappointment.

For those who need a refresher, Jidon was banned from Twitch back in 2022 for "extreme harassment" due to him telling his viewers to go spam "L+Ratio" in the chat of popular streamer Imane "Pokimane." The indefinite suspension has been appealed a number of times, but it seems JiDion's appeals continue to get rejected.

Taking to X, the former Twitch streamer also mentioned that he will await reinstatement to help spread "the message of Jesus Christ":

"2 years and still the same results, I will spread the message of JESUS CHRIST on your platform as soon as I'm reinstated! Someone needs to promote Godliness on a Godless platform like yours!!!"

JiDion has been at the center of much controversy in the past, mostly because of the elaborate pranks that he has pulled on camera. From getting arrested at the Louvre to sleeping at a WNBA game, the former Twitch streamer has been doing a lot of pranks on his YouTube channel for years.

However, there seems to be a sudden shift in the type of content produced by the YouTuber. Recently, he took to YouTube and told his viewers that he was going to become a religious content creator with the mission to spread the word of the Bible.

This shift may have been welcomed by many, but a sizeable portion of his audience appears to have misgivings about the pivot in content. After JiDion talked about being rejected by Twitch once again, an X user called him out:

"You fell off so hard bro."

Readers should note that this is not the first time his ban appeal has failed. Earlier this year, JiDion made a number of posts talking about it and even insinuated that he might never be able to return to Twitch.