"My last video on this channel": JiDion announces new Christian channel focusing on God, says he will be stopping pranks

Well-known YouTube prankster "JiDion" Adams has announced that he will essentially stop his usual content to focus on God. In a video on his main channel, Adams announced that going forward he will upload Christian content that "points people in the right direction" on a new channel named GiDeon. In doing so, he will effectively be decommissioning his old YouTube channel that has garnered over 8.5 million subscribers at the moment.

In a video titled GoodBye JiDion, Say Hello to..., the YouTuber revealed that he does not want to keep doing what he has been doing in life, and that he is going to devote himself to spreading the word of God.

In the video, he also specifically stated that:

"Although this going to be my last video on this channel, I will be making a new channel - GiDeon."

The About section of his new channel reads:

"Welcome to GiDeon, I believe EVERYTHING the Bible says and my mission is to get people to turn back to The Most High God and truly follow Jesus. I pray one of the videos touches your heart and leads you to God!!!"

"Can't tell if he's being serious": Fans react as JiDion says his new mission in life is to serve Jesus Christ and help viewers "find him"

In a surprise move, JiDion, who has gone viral multiple times for his pranks and often contentious jokes, announced that he is going to stop that type of content and start a Christian channel. The controversial YouTuber also stated that his sole purpose in doing so would be to help direct people to see Jesus, saying:

"What are you going to be doing with the channel? And, the answer is nothing. This is going to be my last channel [sic] on JiDion man. Like, I truly feel like there's nothing else for me to do except do the will of God and point people in the right direction, to follow Jesus and get people to pick up their Bibles, and read about our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

JiDion continued with his announcement, stating that he is done doing things halfway:

"I am done living my life lukewarm, having my toe halfway in, halfway out. I just want to dive all the way into the deep end of the pool and truly give my all, like how I did on YouTube, into serving Jesus Christ and to helping you guys find him the best way I possibly can."

As mentioned before, he is known to be an internet troll, and still faces a highly contentious permanent ban from Twitch due to online harassment. While he has made amends with the victim, who in this case was the popular Twitch streamer Pokimane, he is still banned on the platform. JiDion did recently join Rumble.

As a certified prankster, who has even been jailed and detained for his actions, some viewers have speculated that his announcement about the Christian channel might be him trolling. Meanwhile, others have praised his decision. Here are some general comments:

Viewers have mixed feelings about his new content (Image via X)

