JiDion's 5 most contentious moments of 2023 so far

A provocateur, professional internet troll, or just a menace, American YouTuber and streamer Jidon "JiDion" quintessentially is the manifestation of all those aforementioned words in a human form. One of the most recent high-profile addition to Rumble's growing list of acquisitions, the 22-year-old Houston native continues to be in the spotlight for both positive and negative reasons due to the controversial nature of his content over the past half-decade.

Whether he's adopting the memorable alias "DeMarcus Cousins III," or engaging in provocative acts like distributing an infamous "N-word pass" to strangers on the streets or disrupting major sports events like Wimbledon and NBA games, JiDion's journey has been nothing short of eventful. Characterized by a refusal to conform to conventional norms, he continuously pushes the boundaries of what is considered "socially acceptable" through the content he produces.

Though he may have lost out on the title of "The Biggest Menace" to Beta Squad's content king Niko Omilana, DeMarcus Cousins III has cemented his legacy as one of the most popular self-proclaimed trolls in the livestreaming and content creation industry.

This list delves into some of the outrageous moments of Jidon's year so far, and with four months still to go, one can never be sure what Jid is scheming or conspiring to do next.

Sleeping courtside at a WNBA game and four other controversial moments from JiDion's year so far

1) Arrested on Instagram Live

The first entry in this list features the moment Jid got arrested by the Houston Police Department on April 17, 2023, while live streaming on Instagram for criminal trespass. It all started when Jid and fellow YouTuber Damilola Onakoya disrupted a University of Houston class under the pretext of recording a prank video a week prior to his actual arrest.

According to the probable cause affidavit, five individuals were involved, with two carrying cameras into the class, including JiDion. Damilola entered the situation, attempting to give gifts to the professor, but they were asked to leave the classroom. The situation escalated, and the police were called to address the disruptive behavior of the YouTubers.

2) Disrupting a PGA tour event

The next entry on the list features a video from JiDion and Niko Omilana's The Biggest Menace series. Though it was Niko who had the misfortune of carrying out the task at hand, the idea was concocted by the twisted man known as Jidon himself.

During the BMW Championship, a PGA Tour event, Jid challenged Niko to use a remote-controlled golf ball to actively disrupt Irish golfer Rory McIlroy who was about to putt during the 15th hole.

After noticing the rc golf ball, an angry Rory promptly picks up the golf ball and throws it into the pond before Niko is escorted by the Police in handcuffs and spent the night in jail.

3) Rahul "JiDion"

Another challenge that was a part of The Biggest Menace that made controversial headlines was when JiDion attempted to pull a 'Jarvo' during India and England's highly anticipated test match.

For the uninitiated, Daniel Jarvis, popularly known as Jarvo 69, is a notorious pitch invader who went viral after walking out wearing an India jersey during India's test match against England at the Oval in September 2021.

Though JiDion successfully invaded the pitch, shortly after entering the field, the 22-year-old was escorted away from the premises by guards and stewards before being told off by the local police. This luckily did not result in Jid being locked behind bars, unlike all other The Biggest Menace challenges.

4) The Clapped Lisa

Arguably the most insane prank/ challenge that was a part of The Biggest Menace also happened to be the debut video in the entire series. The video titled "We Pranked The Mona Lisa" has earned over 9.7 million views in less than four months, and it featured JiDion's valiant effort at hanging a portrait of his own face, a.k.a. 'the Clapped Lisa' at the prestigious Louvre Museum.

Though JiDion was successful at hanging up the Clapped Lisa right beside the original Mona Lisa by Leonardo da Vinci, his arrogance and pride led to him getting apprehended by French authorities after he refused to leave the premises and instead tried to attract as much attention to the Clapped Lisa as possible. This resulted in Jid spending a night in a Parisian jail and a subsequent ban from entering the Louvre.

5) Sleeping on the WNBA

On July 20, 2023, JiDion uploaded a video to his YouTube channel titled "Don't Sleep On the WNBA!" wherein the 22-year-old can be seen actively disrupting two WNBA games. Though it may appear as a harmless prank at first, this carried real-life consequences for America's biggest menace after he was banned for life from both NBA and WNBA events.

The aforementioned video featured JiDion quite literally sleeping through two WNBA games, dressed in pajamas, first at the Minnesota Lynx game, followed by the Atlanta Dream. Though during the former, Jid's antics were largely ignored, he was immediately expelled from the court after he attempted to take a shot with a ball that went out of bounds.

This was followed by Jid traveling to the Atlanta Dream game on the very same day and proceeded to sleep horizontally across a number of courtside seats. In spite of repeated warnings, JiDion continued to sleep, which led to him getting ejected from the court, followed by earning lifetime bans from all NBA and WNBA events.