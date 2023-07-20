Watch: Controversial streamer JiDion gets kicked from a WNBA game for shooting the ball from crowd

JiDion, the streamer who has become quite popular due to his often hilarious vlogs and pranks, was tossed out in a WNBA game. Jidon Adams was on the courtside watching the Minnesota Lynx take on the Dallas Wings on Wednesday.

As the ball rolled out of bounds to him, he stunned the fans and the players when he did this:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

JiDion could be heard joking, telling the players on the court:

“It was just a heat check. It was just a heat check.”

The attempt fell way short, which earned him laughter from the fans, who were somewhat shocked by what he did.

A few moments after the prank, one of the security personnel asked him to leave the floor and go into the tunnel. The guy escorting JiDion told him he wasn’t allowed to do what he just did and that they would be sending him home.

The YouTuber failed to watch the Dallas Wings continue their pounding of the Lynx to submission. Behind Natasha Howard’s 28 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and two steals, the Wings won 107-67. Napheesa Collier led Minnesota with 11 points, four rebounds and one assist.

The lack of action between the two WNBA teams may have been the reason why JiDion tossed that shot. What he did may have been the biggest thing the fans had seen in that game.

Also read: Watch - Sabrina Ionescu sets record for most points in 3-point contest

The Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx are trending in the opposite direction in the WNBA

The Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx were tied at 9-9 in the Western Conference standings on July 7. After three games, Dallas has surged to 12-9 while Minnesota has dropped to 9-12.

The Wings, behind Howard’s superb display, have racked up three straight wins. The Lynx, on the other hand, couldn’t get consistently good performances from their stars.

The Dallas Wings and the Minnesota Lynx are seeded two and three in the West. If they eventually meet in the WNBA playoffs, the Wings will hold the home-court advantage.

Also read: Sabrina Ionescu calls out Steph Curry after a historic performance at 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault