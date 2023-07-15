Watch - Sabrina Ionescu sets record for most points in 3-point contest

Sabrina Ionescu is a WNBA player for the New York Liberty. She participated in the 3-point contest during the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend that tipped off on Friday in the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Sabrina Ionescu's performance in the 3-point contest was one for the ages, as she set an all-time record for most points. She made an astounding 25 of 27 shots to bury her competition, earning her 37 points and making her the 3-point contest champion.

Here's the video of Ionescu bagging her record haul:

WNBA @WNBA | @starrylemonlime Sabrina Ionescu ( @sabrina_i20 ) just set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 PTS in the FINAL ROUND of the #Starry3PT Contest to be crowned the NEW 3-PT CHAMPION

Here's the full breakdown of the 2023 WNBA 3-Point Contest:

1. Sabrina Ionescu, New York Liberty: 26, 37

2. Sami Whitcomb, Seattle Storm: 28, 24

3. Arike Ogunbowale, Dallas Wings: 21, 15

4. DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun: 18

T5. Jackie Young, Las Vegas Aces: 15

T5. Kelsey Mitchell, Indiana Fever: 15

Ionescu made 20 straight shots. Her 37-point record didn't just top the WNBA but beat NBA records, too. Steph Curry had scored 31 points in the 2021 3-point contest, which pales in comparison to Ionescu's record.

Here's Curry's reaction to Ionescu's performance:

"RIDICULOUS!"

Steph Curry also commented on Ionescu's Instagram post:

"Ayyyyyyyyyyye"

The post was to pay homage to the best shooter of all time, Steph Curry.

Sabrina Ionescu definitely drew a lot of eyes with her record-setting performance which might not be topped in a while.

Twitter reactions to Sabrina Ionescu winning 3-point contest

Sabrina lonescu wins the 3-Point Contest

Sabrina Ionescu didn't just break all the existing 3-point contest records with her 37-point performance but also broke the internet as fans reacted to her drilling 25 out of 27 shots.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to her 3-point contest performance:

Cody Mallory @RealCodyMallory I have watched the Sabrina Ionescu video like 10 times and it is more impressive every single time

NBA Jay Knicky @JayKnicky Sabrina Ionescu is not human!



26/27 In the championship round?!



No one has EVER done that, man or woman!

Dan Kelley @DanKelley66 Sabrina Ionescu is absolutely incredible. Not sure I can hit 25/27 layups these days.

Ionescu recently became the star athlete for the cover of the NBA 2K24 WNBA edition.

There was a lot of doubt and skepticism about the same. However, after her legendary 3-point contest performance, fans are in awe.

Tyrone 🌹 @Tyrone_232 Sabrina Ionescu heard the noise about people hating she got the 2K cover lol

There were also fans comparing Ionescu with the likes of Kobe Bryant. Of course, any time stellar shooting or scoring is concerned, the Mamba Mentality always pops up.

Derick David @jeazous



Sabrina Ionescu learned from the best.



She literally has “Mamba Mentality” written all over her. Why am I not surprised?Sabrina Ionescu learned from the best.She literally has “Mamba Mentality” written all over her.

Shaquille O'Neal took it one step further and compared Ionescu with not just Bryant but also Michael Jordan. O'Neal proclaimed her as a potential GOAT in the women's game.

NBACentel @TheNBACentel



- Shaquille O'Neal on Sabrina Ionescu



(Via “Before all is said and done, she's gonna be the women's G.O.A.T. She has that killer mindset that I haven't seen outside of Kobe and MJ.”- Shaquille O'Neal on Sabrina Ionescu(Via @NBAonTNT

In 2023, Ionescu is averaging 16.4 points per game and is second in the league with 3.4 three-pointers per game. It might be a while before she's assigned the GOAT status, but her elite mentality definitely puts her on the map.

Whether Ionescu becomes the GOAT or not, she has put WNBA All-Star Weekend on the radar, which is great news for Ionescu and the WNBA.

