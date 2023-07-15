Who is Sabrina Ionescu? All we need to know about the 2023 WNBA 3-point shooting champion

Sabrina Ionescu is the toast of the basketball world after her scorching-hot display in the WNBA All-Star three-point contest. Ionescu drilled 25 of 27 shots to tally 37 points and obliterate the field to win the competition.

Seattle Storm guard Sami Whitcomb, who led the elimination with 28 points, settled for second with 24 points. Coming in third was the Dallas Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale who dropped 11 points.

WNBA @WNBA | @starrylemonlime Sabrina Ionescu ( @sabrina_i20 ) just set the all-time record for NBA or WNBA with a score of 37 PTS in the FINAL ROUND of the #Starry3PT Contest to be crowned the NEW 3-PT CHAMPION

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The night unquestionably belonged to Ionescu who set the record for three-pointers in an All-Star contest both in the NBA and WNBA. Steph Curry, the Golden State Warriors superstar, had 31 in the first round of the 2021 shootout.

The former Oregon Duck superstar was already a deadly sniper in college

Sabrina Ionescu was the No. 1 pick of the 2020 WNBA Draft after five incredible seasons for the Oregon Ducks. In 142 games, she averaged 18.0 points, 9.1 assists, 8.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Ducks fans would not have been surprised by Ionescu’s shooting barrage at the said All-Star game.

The Walnut Creek, California native averaged 42.2% from deep in nearly six attempts per game in her four-year stint in college. She was the team’s deadliest shooter and opponents needed to pick their poison when guarding her.

Sabrina Ionescu wasn’t just a shooter. She was the complete package as she was an elite rebounder and playmaker. The Ducks’ best player was a walking triple-double threat.

Among her accolades were the Nancy Lieberman Award (3x), the John R. Wooden (2x), the Wade Trophy (2x) and PAC-12 Player of the Year (3x).

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



The Ducks star has now played her final college game after an incredible career Sabrina Ionescu put Oregon WBB on the map and leaves behind a legacy that will never be forgotten.The Ducks star has now played her final college game after an incredible career @brhoops

It was a no-brainer that the New York Liberty picked her first in the 2020 draft. Ionescu was one of the best-rated prospects to enter the WNBA.

Sabrina Ionescu struggled with her three-point shooting earlier in her WNBA career

Sabrina Ionescu shot below 40% from deep just once in four years with the Oregon Ducks. She had 39.2% in her senior year.

In three years with the New York Liberty, she hit 35.0%, 32.5% and 33.3%. Ducks fans couldn’t recognize her from those days of terrorizing opponents in college. Ionescu’s rebounding and playmaking, though, were still elite.

This season, it looks like she’s back to vintage form. In 16 games with the Liberty, she’s hitting a sizzling 44.6% of her three-pointers in nearly eight attempts per game. Ionescu is blending staggering efficiency with volume.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Sabrina Ionescu scored 37 out of a possible 40 points in the final round, shattering the previous record for points in a single round in NBA or WNBA 3-Point Contest history.



At one point, Sabrina Ionescu made 20 consecutive threes, also a NBA/WNBA record.

A closer look at Sabrina Ionescu’s numbers this season will show that her jaw-dropping performance at the WNBA three-point competition was a long-time coming.

The New York Liberty could challenge for the WNBA championship this season

Heading into the WNBA All-Star break, the New York Liberty held a 14-4 record, the best in the Eastern Conference. They’re neck and neck with the Connecticut Sun (15-5) for the top seed in their conference.

With Breanna Stewart putting up MVP numbers and Sabrina Ionescu backing her up, they may just represent the East in the WNBA Finals. The road will not be easy but they have arguably the best 1-2 punch in their conference.

The defending champion Las Vegas Aces (19-2) could be waiting for them. Las Vegas is stacked and a heavy favorite to repeat.

With Stewart and Ionescu leading the way, the Liberty could end up with their first championship in franchise history.

Also read: WNBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Sabrina Ionescu's record 37 points wins her 3-point contest

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault