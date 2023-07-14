WNBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Sabrina Ionescu's record 37 points wins her 3-point contest

WNBA sharpshooter Sabrina Ionescu made history with her performance in the 3-point shooting contest, making 25 of 27 shots. She scored a record 37 points en route to winning the event on Friday.

Ionescu channeled her inner Larry Bird with her performance. The crowd couldn't believe what the New York Liberty star was able to do. She's the only player to make 37 points in one round, which in itself is a feat only all-time great shooters could achieve.

The 5-foot-11 point guard showed why she's one of the WNBA's best talents. During her turn, Ionescu knocked down both long-range shots, both are worth 3 points and are placed higher than the left and right wings. She knocked them down with ease, helping her to get her rhythm.

Also, she cleared her entire moneyball rack, which helped double her score. The point guard only missed her first shot, from the left corner, and a second shot on the right wing of the floor.

Sabrina Ionescu has been balling in her second All-Star season

Sabrina Ionescu

Sabrina Ionescu, in her fourth year in the WNBA, has made a name for herself as one of the league's best point guards. She's coming off a 2022 season where she was named an All-Star for the first time. Ionescu averaged 17.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.3 assists which made her a star.

She followed that with a great 2023 season. Although her numbers are slightly down, it's still significant in the team's success, which has the Liberty (14-4) in the top spot in the Eastern Conference halfway through the season.

This season, the two-time All-Star is averaging 16.4 ppg, 5.8 rpg and 5.1 apg. She's also been outstanding shooting the basketball, knocking down 44.6% from beyond the arc.

Last month, Ionescu shot lights out from 3-point range, knocking down a franchise-record eight 3-pointers in scoring 37 points against the Atlanta Dream.

The season isn't over, and it looks like fans are in for more shooting performances from the Oregon legend.

