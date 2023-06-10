What are Sabrina Ionescu's salary details with New York Liberty? Contract, duration & more

Sabrina Ionescu's salary this season isn't very impressive. She makes only $86,701, which makes her one of the lowest-paid players in the WNBA. Considering that she's been in the league for only three years, this comes as no surprise since she's still on a rookie-scale contract.

However, Ionescu's contract extension will skyrocket her salary and her net worth next season. The 25-year-old guard signed a contract extension with the New York Liberty just a few days before the 2023 WNBA season tipped off.

Thanks to her extension, Sabrina Ionescu's salary will exceed $200,000 next season. The talented player signed a two-year deal worth $410,060 and will stay with New York's WNBA team until 2025.

Sabrina Ionescu's salary will get a massive bump next season

Sabrina Ionescu's salary is the seventh-highest salary for the New York Liberty this season. However, she's arguably the second-best player on the team, right after Breanna Stewart. Interestingly, Stewart also took a pay cut before the season.

Ionescu has appeared in seven games in the 2023 WNBA season, averaging 15.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. Her averages are slightly lower than the last year, although we're still early in the season.

Sabrina Ionescu's salary will drastically increase next year (Image via Getty Images)

The 2023 WNBA season is the last season of Ionescu's rookie-scale contract. She's made approximately $300,000 over the last four years from it, but her contract extension will pay her much more.

The average value of Ionescu's new contract is $205,030 per year. She will make $202,000 next season, while her salary will increase all the way to $208,060 in the final year of her contract.

To put this into perspective, the base max salary for the current season is $202,154, while players on supermax contracts can earn up to $234,936 in the season.

Ionescu's great performances have earned her a massive deal (Image via Getty Images)

The New York Liberty only have three players under contract for the next season. Sabrina Ionescu's salary of $202,000 is the highest on the team, followed by Courtney Vandersloot's salary of $194,670. Nyara Sabally, who signed a rookie-scale contract before this season, will make $72,727.

Once Ionescu's contract with the Liberty expires, she will have made approximately $710,000 from it. However, considering how amazing she is and how much she's helped the team, she'll likely get another contract at the conclusion of the 2025 WNBA season.

