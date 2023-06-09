New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream WNBA 2023: Where to watch, odds, predictions, rosters and more

The New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream matchup will be the first WNBA game on Friday night. These two teams will open an exciting night that will feature five different matchups and 10 teams in total.

With the addition of Breanna Stewart, the Liberty has become one of the best teams in the league. The Dream, on the other hand, have struggled to win games, winning only two out of their first five matchups so far.

Both of these teams have great players, which is why the upcoming New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream matchup should be fun to watch. Basketball fans can watch the game on both TV and live stream.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream will be the first matchup of an action-packed night

The New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream will be broadcast on YES and Bally Sports Southeast. Basketball fans can also catch the live stream of the game by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass.

The game will start at 7:30 PM Eastern Time and will be played at the Gateway Center Arena, the home of the Atlanta Dream. The Dream have played three games at home already this season, but have won only one of them.

The New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream matchup will feature one of the best WNBA scorers (Image via Getty Images)

All eyes will be on Breanna Stewart, the league's second-best scorer, on Friday night. The 6-foot-4 forward will be joined by Betnijah Laney in the frontcourt, while Jonquel Jones will likely be the team's starting center.

Courtney Vandersloot and Sabrina Ionescu will likely handle the backcourt.

The Dream is dealing with several injuries, which is why Aari McDonald and Danielle Robinson have been listed as out for the New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream matchup on Friday night.

Alisha Gray and Haley Jones will likely be the starting guards, while Rhyne Howard and Nia Coffey will be in the frontcourt. Cheyenne Parker, the team's best player, will likely be the starting center.

Parker is averaging 17.2 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season (Image via Getty Images)

Considering how dominant New York has been this season, it's no surprise that it's favored to win the game.

Here are the odds for the upcoming WNBA matchup:

Against the spread : Liberty -7.50 (-110), Dream +7.5 (-110)

: Liberty -7.50 (-110), Dream +7.5 (-110) Moneyline : Liberty -350, Dream +245

: Liberty -350, Dream +245 Total points (164.5): Over (-105), Under (-115)

Score prediction: New York Liberty 88 - 84 Atlanta Dream

