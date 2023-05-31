How much is the WNBA League Pass? Taking a closer look at what the pass includes

The WNBA League Pass is the official streaming service of the women's basketball league. It gives basketball fans access to all live and on-demand games and comes with a lot of extra features.

This subscription is quite cheap as it costs only $24.99 per year. It's a must-have for every WNBA fan who wants to watch live games. However, it's important to note that the live streaming service includes blackouts.

Essentially, the WNBA League Pass can be used to watch all out-of-market games. Local residents will have blackouts for their favorite teams and will have to watch games through another provider. However, this is not an issue for international fans.

What does WNBA League Pass include

The WNBA League Pass comes with numerous features and lasts for an entire year. The annual cost of the subscription is only $24.99, although fans can purchase games separately for $2.99 each.

Here are all the features that come with the WNBA's live streaming service:

Live games

DVR

On-demand games

Condensed replays of every game

Classic games from previous seasons

Multi-game viewing on the web

Athletes Unlimited (AU) basketball

Additionally, it's important to note that the service can be used on numerous devices. Android and iOS users can download the WNBA App from their respective app stores, while the service is also available on the web, Chromecast, AppleTV, Fire TV, and Roku.

WNBA League Pass costs only $24.99 per year, which is very cheap

The WNBA's live streaming service is among the cheapest sports streaming services, yet it offers a lot of features. The service costs approximately $2 per month, which makes it affordable for everyone.

Before the start of the 2023 WNBA season, the league decided to add Athletes Unlimited games to the package as well. At no additional cost, League Pass subscribers can watch 25 AU games this winter.

The League Pass offers both live and on-demand games

Every WNBA game of the current season is available both live and on demand. However, the WNBA League Pass also offers its subscribers the opportunity to watch any of the archived games since the 2015 season.

Just like it's the case with the NBA League Pass, blackouts are the biggest problem. This means that locally televised games may not be available for live viewing on the subscription service. Additionally, some nationally-televised games may not be available either.

