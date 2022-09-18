What are the price points for NBA League Pass in the United States? Here's all the information about it

NBA League Pass is a must-have for every fan who enjoys watching live games. It is an official subscription service run by the league and has multiple packages fans can choose from.

Many fans have complained about the cost of this service in the past, but the NBA has changed the prices of every package. Those who want to enjoy the 2022-23 NBA season can now watch their favorite team for as low as $39.99 a year.

This article will reveal the prices of the NBA League Pass in the United States. You can also read about all the packages the service offers and the differences between them.

NBA League Pass and its price in 2022

The league pass used to cost $199.99 a year, which was too much for a lot of fans. Price alone wasn't the biggest issue as fans complained about the quality of the broadcast and blackouts as well.

This year, the price of the service has been lowered to $49.99 and $99.99. Essentially, there are two tiers of NBA League Pass that fans can choose from, with one being a basic and the other one being a premium package.

The premium package is worth two times more money, but it's definitely worth it if you intend to watch basketball games on more devices at the same time. The $99.99 package allows you to watch broadcasts on up to two decices at the same time.

Another big difference between the packages is the lack of commericals. Fans who opt in for the NBA League Pass Premium package will get no commercial breaks, which is a huge advantage. Instead of commericals, they will be watching the arena and players.

Both plans come with access to full-length and condensed game replays, so this isn't something you need to worry about when picking between the two. Furthermore, they both include home and away feeds.

NBA Team Pass, NBA TV, and blackouts

For those who want to watch the games of only one NBA team, the NBA Team Pass is a perfect choice. This subscription costs $39.99 a year and is almost identical to the basic tier of the NBA League Pass.

While this subscription tier is great, paying $10 more is arguably a much better option as it allows you to watch all 30 NBA teams, as well as classic and archived games.

The fourth option is an NBA TV subscription. This tier costs $24.99 a year and features live games that are shown on NBA TV. NBA TV subscribers cannot pick between home and away streams nor can they access game replays.

Unfortunately, the NBA League Pass still has a blackout problem. The service is restricted from airing live games of local teams, which is a huge problem.

For example, if you live in Minneapolis and want to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves, the broadcast will not be available. Instead, you will have to subscribe to a cable or satellite TV provider.

