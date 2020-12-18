NBA League Pass - Subscription, benefits and everything you to know

With the 2020-21 NBA season set to begin on 22nd December, fans will be excited to watch their favorite teams in competitive action for the first time since the bubble. The NBA Preseason 2020 is almost at its end, however, quite a few fans have struggled to find the correct platforms to watch/stream the games. While you can have a look at the complete NBA schedule here, there is some confusion regarding the NBA League Pass and channels on which individual games can be watched.

Tentative schedule

December 22: Opening night.

All-Star Break (minus an ASG): March 5-10

May 16: Regular season ends

May 17-to-21: Play-in tournament for 7-to-10 seeds.

May 22: First-round playoffs

June 7: Conference semifinals

June 22: Conference Finals

July 8-22: NBA Finals — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 15, 2020

The NBA League Pass gives fans access to all home and away matches that are not subject to a regional or national blackout. In this article, we look at all the information regarding subscriptions, benefits, and everything else that you need to know about the NBA League Pass.

NBA League Pass - Subscription, benefits and more

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings

The NBA League Pass is the league's official subscription-based product that gives fans access to games, live and on-demand, for the entire season.

For viewers situated in the US or Canada, all matches that are not affected by US and Canadian blackouts will be available for viewing. Currently, the NBA League Pass is available at $5.99 for a one time use, while the year-long subscription will cost you $59.99.

Apart from live streaming of the game, users also get access to radio streaming which allows you to follow NBA games even while on the move. The NBA League Pass gives viewers access to every feed - home, away, mobile view, plus additional languages and camera angles.

You can find further information about the platforms on which the NBA League Pass is available along with additional features available in select international markets here.

Despite the confusion, the NBA League Pass and NBA TV are different services. NBA TV includes the NBA League Pass digital platforms in addition to the regular TV lineup, but can only be bought from your cable or satellite provider.

NBA: Live Games & Scores - Welcome to the official NBA app and the ultimate home of NBA games! Never miss a moment with the latest scores, highlights, stats and news. NBA League Pass is now better than ever, with access to live basketball games, on-deman… https://t.co/5qgD7BnG8k pic.twitter.com/jzEp4Yqwrt — Apps4AppleTV (@Apps4AppleTV) October 28, 2020

Moreover, there are two variants of the NBA League Pass. The NBA League Pass Premium gives viewers access to every out-of-market game in addition to a commercial-free experience.

You can find the detailed pricing of the NBA League Pass below.

NBA LEAGUE PASS PREMIUM: $39.99/yr.

NBA LEAGUE PASS: $28.99/yr.

NBA TV: $19.99/yr.

PREMIUM + NBA TV: $59.99/yr.

Single-game: $5.99 (one-time purchase)

I'm buying league pass it's official NBA take my money #KawhiLeonard pic.twitter.com/Eeg4wvOc65 — joel 🇩🇴 (@joeldabr) July 6, 2019

What sets the NBA League Pass apart from all other NBA games-streaming services is that it gives fans on-demand access to all NBA games across the league. It offers an experience that is not accessible with any other platform or service.