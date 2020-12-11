How to watch NBA preseason games 2020-21?

The 2020/21 NBA preseason games begin today, with some blockbuster encounters - like the LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers - set to take place. However, unlike the regular NBA season and playoff matches, fans might encounter some difficulty regarding the platforms on which they watch can watch these matches. We will address that concern in this article.

Broadcasting details for the 2020/21 NBA preseason game

Fans Celebrate In Los Angeles After Lakers Wins NBA Finals

NBA TV will broadcast eight games during the 2020/21 NBA preseason, while ESPN will carry four matchups, with TNT showing two games. Some of those NBA games will be blacked out locally, and those will be carried on your local RSN or team’s website.

The league revealed its NBA preseason schedule last month, according to which each team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Each team is also required to play at least one home and away game each. The 2020/21 NBA preseason will consist of a total of 49 games.

For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a live TV streaming service. Which service you should choose really depends on what team you follow.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Games for the Houston Rockets, carried by AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and the New York Knicks, carried by MSG, can be streamed on fuboTV.

Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs this year, you will need the AT&T TV NOW Max Plan ($80) to stream games of the remaining NBA teams.

There's nothing like the NBA. Where else does everything you love happen in one place? Only here.



Season begins December 22nd. Watch on ABC, ESPN, TNT and NBA TV. #OnlyHere #KiaTipOff20

Team-wise 2020/21 NBA preseason streaming options for fans

Atlanta Hawks - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Southeast

Boston Celtics - Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube, NBC Sports Boston

Brooklyn Nets - AT&T Now, YES Network

Charlotte Hornets - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Southeast

Chicago Bulls - Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube, NBC Sports Chicago

Cleveland Cavaliers - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Ohio

Dallas Mavericks - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Southwest

Denver Nuggets - AT&T Now, Altitude

Detroit Pistons - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Detroit

Golden State Warriors - Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, NBC Sports Bay Area

Houston Rockets - Fubo TV, AT&T Sports Southwest

Indiana Pacers - Fox Sports Indiana

LA Lakers - Spectrum Sportsnet

LA Clippers - Fox Sports Prime Ticket

Memphis Grizzlies - Fox Sports Southeast

Miami Heat - Fox Sports Sun

Milwaukee Bucks - Fox Sports Wisconsin

Minnesota Timberwolves - Fox Sports North

New Orleans Pelicans - Fox Sports New Orleans

New York Knicks - MSG

OKC Thunder - Fox Sports Oklahoma

Orlando Magic - Fox Sports Florida

Philadelphia 76ers - NBC Sports Philadelphia

Phoenix Suns - Fox Sports Arizona

Portland Trail Blazers - Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube

Sacramento Kings - NBC Sports California

San Antonio Spurs - Fox Sports Southwest

Utah Jazz - AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Washington Wizards - NBC Sports Washington

2020/21 NBA preseason schedule (All timings in ET)

Friday, December 11th

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12th

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 13th

Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m.

Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m.

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.

Monday, December 14th

Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.

Tuesday, December 15th

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, December 16th

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Thursday, December 17th

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.

Friday, December 18th

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m

Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.

Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 19th

Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.

Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

NBA HOOPS TONIGHT!#NBAPreseason begins with 5 games starting at 7:00 PM ET.



📺: NBA TV, ESPN

📱💻: NBA League Pass

➡️: https://t.co/34MvdivBto pic.twitter.com/TD1FGfyRvK — NBA (@NBA) December 11, 2020

Also read: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21