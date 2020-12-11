How to watch NBA preseason games 2020-21?

The 2020/21 NBA preseason games begin today, with some blockbuster encounters - like the LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers - set to take place. However, unlike the regular NBA season and playoff matches, fans might encounter some difficulty regarding the platforms on which they watch can watch these matches. We will address that concern in this article.
Broadcasting details for the 2020/21 NBA preseason game
NBA TV will broadcast eight games during the 2020/21 NBA preseason, while ESPN will carry four matchups, with TNT showing two games. Some of those NBA games will be blacked out locally, and those will be carried on your local RSN or team’s website.
The league revealed its NBA preseason schedule last month, according to which each team will play a minimum of two and a maximum of four games. Each team is also required to play at least one home and away game each. The 2020/21 NBA preseason will consist of a total of 49 games.
For those who want to stream games in their local market, you will still need a live TV streaming service. Which service you should choose really depends on what team you follow.
For teams carried on NBC Sports-owned RSNs like the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and the Sacramento Kings, you have multiple options to stream like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
Games for the Houston Rockets, carried by AT&T SportsNet Southwest, and the New York Knicks, carried by MSG, can be streamed on fuboTV.
Since YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, and fuboTV each dropped Fox Sports RSNs this year, you will need the AT&T TV NOW Max Plan ($80) to stream games of the remaining NBA teams.
Team-wise 2020/21 NBA preseason streaming options for fans
Atlanta Hawks - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Southeast
Boston Celtics - Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube, NBC Sports Boston
Brooklyn Nets - AT&T Now, YES Network
Charlotte Hornets - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Southeast
Chicago Bulls - Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube, NBC Sports Chicago
Cleveland Cavaliers - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Ohio
Dallas Mavericks - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Southwest
Denver Nuggets - AT&T Now, Altitude
Detroit Pistons - AT&T Now, Fox Sports Detroit
Golden State Warriors - Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube, Sling TV, NBC Sports Bay Area
Houston Rockets - Fubo TV, AT&T Sports Southwest
Indiana Pacers - Fox Sports Indiana
LA Lakers - Spectrum Sportsnet
LA Clippers - Fox Sports Prime Ticket
Memphis Grizzlies - Fox Sports Southeast
Miami Heat - Fox Sports Sun
Milwaukee Bucks - Fox Sports Wisconsin
Minnesota Timberwolves - Fox Sports North
New Orleans Pelicans - Fox Sports New Orleans
New York Knicks - MSG
OKC Thunder - Fox Sports Oklahoma
Orlando Magic - Fox Sports Florida
Philadelphia 76ers - NBC Sports Philadelphia
Phoenix Suns - Fox Sports Arizona
Portland Trail Blazers - Fubo TV, Hulu, YouTube
Sacramento Kings - NBC Sports California
San Antonio Spurs - Fox Sports Southwest
Utah Jazz - AT&T Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Washington Wizards - NBC Sports Washington
Also read: Boston Celtics 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5
2020/21 NBA preseason schedule (All timings in ET)
Friday, December 11th
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 7 p.m.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 12th
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs, 7 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors, 8:30 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.
Sunday, December 13th
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks, 5 p.m.
Washington Wizards vs. Brooklyn Nets, 6 p.m.
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
Houston Rockets vs. Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 8:30 p.m.
Sacramento Kings vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 9 p.m.
Monday, December 14th
Indiana Pacers vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 6 p.m.
Toronto Raptors vs. Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m.
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Miami Heat, 7 p.m.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
Memphis Grizzlies vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.
Phoenix Suns vs. Utah Jazz, 9 p.m.
Tuesday, December 15th
Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7:30 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, December 16th
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
Thursday, December 17th
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.
San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings, 9 p.m.
Utah Jazz vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 10 p.m.
Friday, December 18th
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers, 6 p.m.
Miami Heat vs. Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics, 8 p.m
Milwaukee Bucks vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
Chicago Bulls vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 19th
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic, 7 p.m.
Detroit Pistons vs. Washington Wizards, 7 p.m.
Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.
Also read: LA Clippers vs. LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - December 11th, 2020 | NBA Preseason 2020-21Published 11 Dec 2020, 23:56 IST