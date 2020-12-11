Boston Celtics 2020-21 NBA Season Preview & Prediction - Key Acquisitions, Complete Roster and Starting 5

The Boston Celtics will go into the 2020-21 NBA campaign expecting to compete for the title after missing out on the NBA Championship last season. The Celtics have been active in the offseason, and we preview their 2020-21 NBA season.

Boston Celtics 2020-21 NBA Season Preview: Jayson Tatum and co. will look to get title no. 18

After reaching the Eastern Conference finals in the Orlando bubble, the Boston Celtics are primed to be strong contenders for the Larry O'Brien trophy in the 2020-21 season. The Celtics will be relying on their young core of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to deliver the goods, with the duo of Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker providing valuable support in the squad.

Boston Celtics 2019-20 NBA Season Record

Regular Season: 48-24

Eastern Conference: Finalists

Key Acquisitions

Tristan Thompson- Center, Jeff Teague- Point guard

The Boston Celtics have made a flurry of moves in the offseason, which mostly involved them moving players who were not a part of their plans. The Celtics parted ways with versatile forward Gordon Hayward, who joined the Charlotte Hornets in a blockbuster deal. The franchise then proceeded to let centres Vincent Poirer and Enes Kanter walk, while back up point guard Brad Wanamaker left for the Golden State Warriors. The departures have resulted in the Boston Celtics having a depleted bench.

With regard to incoming players, the Boston Celtics welcomed Tristan Thompson and Jeff Teague, two veterans who will provide the young roster with much-needed experience. The duo will play important minutes for Brad Stevens' men, who are hunting for an 18th NBA championship.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Point guard- Kemba Walker, Shooting Guard- Marcus Smart, Small Forward- Jaylen Brown, Power Forward- Jayson Tatum, Center- Tristan Thompson

Complete Roster

Tacko Fall, Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart, Tristan Thompson, Payton Pritchard, Carsen Edwards, Semi Ojeleye, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Robert Williams, Jeff Teague, Javonte Green, Romeo Langford, Grant Williams

Overview

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Five

It is safe to say the Boston Celtics may struggle in the initial phase next season due to losing Gordon Hayward, who was a key contributor for them in the last campaign. However, Brad Stevens has proven himself to be a coach who is good at tinkering with the roster and getting the best out of youngsters. The Boston Celtics will expect the dynamic small forwards, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, to take a leap in the 2020-21 NBA season.

The Eastern Conference heavyweights struggled due to the absence of a reliable option at the center position last year. Fortunately, the addition of Tristan Thompson this offseason should help in this regard. To sum it up, the Boston Celtics can boast of a strong starting lineup, which features the likes of Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker. However, they don't have a strong bench that can take over in the minutes when the starters rest.

Prediction for Boston Celtics' 2020-21 Season

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

The Boston Celtics will be one of the prime contenders for the NBA title, despite playing in a stacked Eastern Conference. The Celtics have a young and talented roster led by one of the best coaches in the league, Brad Stevens, and will be expected to go all the way next season. However, it seems like the Boston Celtics are still a star away from hoisting banner number 18, and the front office should look to address it in the coming days.

