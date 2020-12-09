NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden adds Philadelphia 76ers to his list of potential destinations, as Houston Rockets continue to stall

The James Harden - Houston Rockets saga has dominated the news lately, with Houston Rockets fans and analysts keeping a keen eye on the situation. NBA Trade Rumors have linked Harden with a move to the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. There has now been a major development on that front in the last hour and we take a look at the latest update.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden pushing for a move to Philadelphia 76ers

As per reputed NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, James Harden has informed the Houston Rockets that he is open to a move to the Philadelphia 76ers or any other championship contender. The 2018 MVP was linked to Brooklyn Nets earlier in the offseason as per NBA Trade Rumors. However, the talks failed to progress towards a conclusive end.

Since then, James Harden has requested the Rockets to engage in talks with the Philadelphia 76ers for a move. He has also indicated that there could be other teams that fit his criteria for a preferred destination. However, according to NBA Trade Rumors, there have not been substantial talks between the 76ers and the Rockets on a possible deal yet.

Philadelphia 76ers' new General Manager Daryl Morey, has revealed he is willing to retain the young superstar duo of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, which may make NBA trade talks difficult.

Reporting w/ @ESPN_MacMahon: James Harden has recently indicated to Houston he'd be open to a trade to Philadelphia or other contenders. So far, no substantive talks with Sixers. Daryl Morey's been adamant he wants to keep his two young stars. https://t.co/9ZFKB8MSGx — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 8, 2020

The last few days have been tumultuous for the Houston Rockets, who had to make an NBA trade for Russell Westbrook recently. James Harden has failed to arrive for the training camp and was pictured partying a couple of days ago without wearing protective gear. Rockets' head coach Stephen Silas has also expressed his disappointment at James Harden's behavior. However, the team has been adamant on their stance that they won't be trading him.

James Harden does not have veto power on any trade and still has 3 years left on his contract.



All 29 teams should be open for business. https://t.co/JUJv9Dxyvj — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) December 8, 2020

The Rockets have not wavered in what they consider a fair asking price for James Harden: a package that includes a young franchise cornerstone and a bundle of first-round picks and/or talented players on rookie contracts. It seems the debacle is going to continue for an extended period of time.

