NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden - Houston Rockets debacle goes from bad to worse as Stephen Silas labels the situation as a 'setback'

The Houston Rockets have been in turmoil over the last few weeks. The chaos continued with Russell Westbrook's recent move to the Washington Wizards. Now, NBA Trade Rumors have emerged regarding the franchise's talisman, James Harden, as well. Let's take a look at the latest update on the situation in Houston, where the Rockets are in danger of losing two former NBA MVPs in one offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Stephen Silas unsure of James Harden's status regarding training camp

James Harden has consistently been a part of numerous NBA trade rumors. Speculation intensified recently when it was reported that Harden was seen clubbing instead of joining the Houston Rockets' training camp. Rockets' head coach, Stephen Silas, interacted with the media today and was asked for an update on James Harden. The coach replied saying,

"I take it basically at face value that he’s not here, and what the reasoning is, is on him. He’s the one who can explain why or why not he’s not here."

Stephen Silas went on to outline his disappointment regarding Harden's unavailability,

"There is no timetable, as far as I know. It is a setback. You want your best player to be here."

Silas' quotes on James Harden's availability won't inspire confidence amongst the Houston Rockets fans, who have been understandably nervous about the ongoing situation. As per NBA Trade Rumors, the Brooklyn Nets are the prime candidates to land Harden if he demands a move. The 2018 NBA MVP's activities are signaling that he is determined to force a move from the Houston Rockets this offseason.

As per NBA insider Scoop B Robinson, Houston Rockets' owner Tilman Fertitta is still reluctant to indulge in an NBA trade for James Harden. It looks like the uncertainty is going to continue over the next few days. Earlier this week, James Harden had assured the Houston Rockets that he would be joining the team soon. However, that has not happened, and it will intriguing to watch how the drama unfolds in the coming days.

Caris LeVert on James Harden not showing up to practice: "That doesn't really concern me."



Says he's focusing on his training camp in Brooklyn. — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) December 7, 2020

Another cause for concern is the fact that James Harden was recently seen in a public space without protective equipment. Given the NBA's strict protocols, it could be several days before he's eventually cleared to join the training camp. With the new season just three weeks away, it raises serious doubts about Harden's commitment to the Houston Rockets entering the 2020-21 NBA campaign.

Silas just used the word "holdout" ... so that should give everyone some clarity regarding the James Harden situation. — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) December 7, 2020

