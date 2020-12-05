NBA Trade Rumors: Spencer Dinwiddie breaks silence on the speculation around his future, Sacramento Kings want draft compensation for Buddy Hield

With the preseason about to begin, NBA teams are looking to finalize their rosters for the 2020-21 season. NBA Trade Rumors have expectedly been on the rise in recent days, with Spencer Dinwiddie of Brooklyn Nets and Buddy Hield of the Sacramento Kings continuing to be the subject of intense speculation.

On that note, let us have an update about the potential destinations of the two players next season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Sacramento Kings looking for draft compensation in any possible Buddy Hield move

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs

Recent NBA trade rumors suggest that sharpshooter Buddy Hield is looking for a move away from the Sacramento Kings, especially after Bogdan Bogdanovic's deal with Atlanta Hawks.

As per Ian Begley of SNY.com, the Sacramento Kings are seeking a draft compensation in a potential Buddy Hield NBA trade.

The New York Knicks have emerged as a potential destination for Buddy Hield, according to NBA trade rumors. The franchise has ample amount of draft capital over the next few drafts, which could sway the Sacramento Kings to part with Buddy Hield.

However, there is no concrete evidence in this regard as of now, but the next few days could be key in determining Buddy Hield's future in the NBA.

In talks with some teams about trades involving Buddy Hield, Kings had asked for draft compensation; as of earlier this week, no trade between Knicks-Kings or Knicks and any other team was imminent: https://t.co/ms0OM53asH — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) December 4, 2020

Spencer Dinwiddie opens up on the NBA trade rumors surrounding him

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets' back-up point guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been a subject of multiple NBA trade rumors this off-season. In this regard, there have been reports of the player to be used a trade chip.

When asked about the same in a recent press conference, the guard replied:

"Taking less than market value to play somewhere you don't want to be? That's bad for business."

When asked if other NBA teams have tried to contact him, Spencer Dinwiddie responded by saying:

“Isn’t that tampering? People don’t have my number like that.”

As per NBA trade rumors, the Brooklyn Nets have been trying to land a third star who could partner the dynamic duo of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. These talks have put a question mark over the future of Spencer Dinwiddie, who could be a part of a blockbuster NBA trade in the coming days.