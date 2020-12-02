NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors tried an ambitious move for James Harden prior to Draft day

With the training camp about to start, NBA teams are looking to finalize their rosters for the 2020-21 season. NBA Trade Rumors have picked up in recent days, and the Stephen Curry-led Golden State Warriors continue to be the subject of intense speculation. On that note, let's check out the latest update regarding the Warriors.
NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors explored the possibility of signing James Harden
The Golden State Warriors attempted an ambitious move for Houston Rockets' superstar James Harden, as per NBA insider Shams Charania. Interestingly, the attempts were made before Klay Thompson went down with an Achilles injury right before the NBA Draft 2020. The idea was to have a trio of Stephen Curry-James Harden-Klay Thompson, but talks failed to progress.
James Harden has been at the center of recent NBA Trade Rumors after reports revealed he was unhappy in Houston. The Brooklyn Nets were mentioned as the prime suitors to land him through an NBA trade but it seems talks have stalled in the last few days. Harden's teammate, former MVP Russell Westbrook, has expressed his desire to leave Houston and could be on his way out soon as well, as per NBA Trade Rumors.
The Golden State Warriors, on the other hand, have had a nightmare of an offseason so far. The Warriors' only addition of note is Kelly Oubre Jr., a 3&D wing acquired from Phoenix Suns. They were unable to move their 2nd overall pick in NBA Draft 2020 and ended up drafting 19-year-old center, James Wiseman. While the youngster is certainly talented, he won't be of much help to a team looking to win a championship in the 2020-21 NBA season.
However, the biggest blow the Golden State Warriors have suffered this offseason is Klay Thompson's ACL injury. The star was slated to return in the 2020-21 NBA season. Thompson missed the entire 2019-20 season with an ACL injury he picked up in the 2019 NBA finals against Toronto Raptors. He will now miss a second consecutive campaign.
Losing out on James Harden is another setback for Golden State Warriors, who aim to compete for the NBA championship next season.
