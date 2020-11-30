NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics receive a massive $27.9M exception after completing a sign-and-trade for Gordon Hayward

The Gordon Hayward to Charlotte Hornets move has been a complicated one for NBA fans to digest, considering the details involved in the exchange. The Hornets had to waive Nicholas Batum in the process. Now new development has come to light, as per NBA trade rumors, regarding the Boston Celtics. Let's take a look at it in this latest update.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics create the largest trade exception in NBA history

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat

Boston Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge was questioned for letting Gordon Hayward move for nothing, as he was a valuable asset for the franchise. However, as per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Boston Celtics will be able to create a $27.9M NBA trade exception, which is the largest in the league's history.

The 17-time NBA champions will also receive a conditional second-round pick, in a move that will see the Charlotte Hornets receive two future second-round draft picks and Gordon Hayward.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat - Game Three

The trade exception that the Boston Celtics just created will allow them trade for any player up to around $30 million for one year without having to match his salary.

It being the same amount as Gordon Hayward's first-year salary with the Charlotte Hornets is set to create multiple NBA trade rumors in the coming days.

The only catch in this transaction is that 75% of the exceptions created should never get used, so Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics management will have to work around a move with the trade exception with extreme dexterity.

The Celtics just announced that they have managed to sign-and-trade Gordon Hayward to Charlotte ... which will create one of the largest (if not THE largest) trade exceptions in league history https://t.co/X6JlKHybyl — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 29, 2020

The only prominent name the Boston Celtics have added this NBA off-season is dominant big Tristan Thompson, who was one of the big free agent names available.

NBA trade rumors suggest that the Boston Celtics are expected to be active in the remaining days of the off-season, with a training camp lurking. The trade exception they created in the Gordon Hayward deal should allow them to do so, but time is running out for the Boston Celtics front office.