NBA Trade Rumors: 5 players New York Knicks can target to cap off an impressive offseason

There are just a few days to go before the NBA franchises' training camps resume, and NBA Trade Rumors are giving us an indication as to which direction a particular team is headed. The New York Knicks have been passive yet smart with their choices so far. We take a look at some players the Eastern Conference team can target to improve their roster.

The New York Knicks have been signing players to 1-year deals this offseason, presumably because the team wants to preserve their cap space for next year's NBA Free Agency. The Knicks have various trade assets and draft capital, which could be used to make more moves this year. Here are some players the franchise can move for this offseason.

#1 Lonzo Ball

The New Orleans Pelicans are loaded at the guard position, despite making an NBA trade for Jrue Holiday recently. The team already has Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and recently acquired Eric Bledsoe as well. Meanwhile, Josh Hart can also play in the guard spot. The Pelicans have just drafted point guard Kira Lewis out of Alabama with their lottery pick, which means Lonzo Ball could be deemed surplus to requirements at the basketball club.

The New York Knicks desperately need a point guard, as the roster is completely devoid of a player who can be the primary playmaker on the team. Lonzo Ball could be that option for the Knicks, as there have been recent NBA Trade Rumors surrounding his future in New Orleans.

It’s a good sign of progress when the biggest knock folks can make against the Knicks is when NY signs a respected veteran to an exhibit 10 contract (who may or may not even make the opening day roster). https://t.co/IETk14pSdg — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) November 28, 2020

#2 DeMar DeRozan

Sporadic NBA Trade Rumors have surfaced regarding the New York Knicks' possible interest in DeRozan. It has been widely reported that the 4-time All-star is not happy with his role in San Antonio. With DeRozan opting into his $27.7 million player option for 2020-21, he's set to hit NBA Free Agency next offseason.

The former Toronto Raptors star could present a solution for the New York Knicks' lead guard problem if they play their cards right. DeRozan wants to be the number one option on a big market team, and the Knicks will allow him to be just that.

The New York Knicks are signing Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to a one-year contract, a source tells ESPN.



Kidd-Gilchrist gives New York someone who can guard multiple positions. He was one of the better defensive players that was still on the free agent board. — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) November 28, 2020

