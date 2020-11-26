NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks' Failure to Land Bogdan Bogdanovic May Lead to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Departure

Ahead of the start of the 2020-21 NBA season, teams across the league are attempting to improve their rosters by landing their preferred players. Meanwhile, NBA Trade Rumors have linked various high-profile stars with moves away from their respective sides this offseason. One of the most discussed players is the Milwaukee Bucks' star forward and reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who is also one of the biggest names in the NBA.

NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks inability to land Bogdanovic might hurt their chances to keep Giannis Antetokounmpo

New Orleans Pelicans v Sacramento Kings

The Milwaukee Bucks have been active early this offseason. The front office made a major move which saw versatile point guard Jrue Holiday join the team and form an impressive trio with Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Khris Middleton. However, the management botched a sign and trade for Sacramento Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic, who recently joined the Atlanta Hawks instead.

As per NBA Trade Rumors, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his brother Thanasis were in regular contact with Bogdanovic since the end of last season and were courting him to join the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite their efforts and Giannis' wish to play with Bogdanovic next season, the Bucks front office failed to get the job done, which might irk the 'Greek Freak'.

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat - Game Four

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Crucial hours ahead for Washington Wizards as reports indicate John Wall and Bradley Beal disinterested in playing together again

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most sought-after players in the NBA. A 2-time NBA MVP winner, which he won back to back, Antetokounmpo has improved his game significantly since his league debut.

The dominant forward was a force to be reckoned with during the regular season but fell short of expectations in the 2020 NBA playoffs. However, the player is not entirely to blame for that. The fault also lies with the Milwaukee Bucks front office, who have failed to put the right talent around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo’s phone calls, a Jrue Holiday bidding war, a Board of Governors call and an NBA investigation.



A tick-tock of Milwaukee’s pursuit of Bogdan Bogdanovic, and how the proposed sign-and-trade fell apart: https://t.co/1Yu3IrPZJ6 — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) November 25, 2020

Advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be a free agent next offseason if he doesn't sign a supermax contract extension with the Bucks soon. NBA Trade Rumors suggest he is already on the Miami Heat and Dallas Mavericks' radar. The Bucks might have dropped the ball by missing out on Bogdanovic, and it may prove costly in the Giannis sweepstakes next season.

The Hawks and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been notified that the Kings will not be matching Atlanta's four-year, $72 million offer to the restricted free agent, league sources say



Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo, Kris Dunn and Bogdanovic to the Hawks in an eventful offseason — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 25, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Javale McGee could be headed to the New York Knicks, as LA Lakers look to make space for Marc Gasol