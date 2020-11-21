NBA Trade Rumors: Crucial hours ahead for Washington Wizards as reports indicate John Wall and Bradley Beal disinterested in playing together again

As the offseason tension reaches a crescendo, NBA teams across the league are working on possible moves to improve their rosters. The Washington Wizards are looking for new additions, but their biggest priority is to retain superstar John Wall, who is linked with a move by the latest NBA Trade Rumors. Recent reports have revealed a new development in the situation. Let's take a look at the update on John Wall's future.

NBA Trade Rumors: Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal and John Wall looking to go separate ways

While we haven't been able to see much of them in the last couple of years, the Washington Wizards once had one of the best backcourts in the NBA. Shooting guard Bradley Beal and point guard John Wall share amazing chemistry on the court, and both players have the ability to switch their respective roles of scoring and playmaking.

Before John Wall's Achilles injury, the duo was one of the most lethal combinations in the league, and the latest NBA Trade Rumors indicate that the partnership could soon come to an end.

As per David Aldridge of 'The Athletic', Beal and Wall are not willing to play together for the Washington Wizards next season. NBA Trade Rumors have previously raised questions regarding their individual status with the Wizards, but this is the first time a report of discontentment between the two stars has emerged.

Beal has been linked with championship contenders such as the LA Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, John Wall was recently was the subject of NBA Trade Rumors which suggested he could be moved to the Houston Rockets in exchange for Russell Westbrook.

As Rockets/Wizards talks on Russell Westbrook-for-John Wall stall, Wall has made it clear he wants trade out of Washington to happen, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 21, 2020

The Washington Wizards recently tied down Davis Bertains to a bumper contract, signaling their intention of competing for a playoff berth next year. If Bradley Beal and John Wall are able to set aside their differences and work together, the Wizards will be able to realize their goal of making the 2020-21 NBA postseason.

On the other hand, if the situation is still at an impasse at the end of the week, NBA Trade Rumors suggest it is only a matter of time before Wall is moved to another team.

"It’s clear to anyone paying attention that your two star players, who will deny it when asked and call me crazy and uninformed and talk about how love each other and that they’re like brothers, don’t want to play with each other anymore."👀



-David Aldridge on D.C

(The Athletic) pic.twitter.com/R6rVeXAiZE — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) November 21, 2020

