NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks express interest in Spencer Dinwiddie; New Orleans Pelicans eyeing Chicago Bulls' 4th pick in the draft

With the NBA trade moratorium lifted on Monday afternoon, teams are ready to pull the trigger on agreed trades and finalize roster changes. The Dallas Mavericks are expected to be active this offseason as per NBA trade rumors, as they are looking to add a third star alongside European stalwarts Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic.

NBA Trade Rumors: Dallas Mavericks in talks for Brooklyn Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie

Brooklyn Nets v Los Angeles Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have the title in sight and will go all out this offseason, as they look to make a major NBA trade which will improve their chances of winning. The Nets have various NBA trade assets, and prolific guard Spencer Dinwiddie is arguably the most valuable of them.

In their attempts to acquire a partner for Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets have made Dinwiddie expendable. And as per NBA trade rumors, the Dallas Mavericks have expressed an interest in making a move for the point guard. Dinwiddie has been discussed in various NBA trade scenarios, with his stint at the Brooklyn Nets likely to be over.

Dinwiddie will add the vital element of playmaking to the Mavericks, who lack a good ball handler and playmaker outside of Luka Doncic. Dinwiddie had a terrific year with the Nets last season and has the ability to make the second guard spot his own with the Mavs.

Dinwiddie - a popular player in the Nets locker room and organization - has been discussed in multiple trade options over the last 48 hours, per league source. https://t.co/FcRncixMVW — Ross 🏀 (@LegionHoopsRoss) November 18, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden has a 'verbal agreement' in place with Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics to extend deadline for Gordon Hayward's player option decision

Advertisement

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans express interest in Chicago Bulls' 4th pick

Chicago Bulls v New York Knicks

The Chicago Bulls have the 4th pick in the NBA draft 2020, and it seems like the selection has become a topic of interest for multiple teams. NBA trade rumors had suggested that the Golden State Warriors were interested in the Chicago Bulls' pick. And as per the latest reports, the New Orleans Pelicans have also expressed a desire to acquire the Bulls' pick.

The Pelicans have a plethora of draft picks for the coming years, as the front office is completely focused on acquiring young talent and rebuilding. Their interest in Chicago's pick doesn't come as a surprise, and they might end up acquiring another mercurial talent like Zion Williamson.

Pelicans interested in Bulls’ 4th pick. — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 18, 2020

Also read: NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics offering 2 first-round picks to Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors could match the best contract offered to Fred VanVleet