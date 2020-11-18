NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden has a 'verbal agreement' in place with Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics to extend deadline for Gordon Hayward's player option decision

The NBA trade rumor mill has been quite busy lately, with a host of speculation surrounding some of the league's biggest stars. Houston Rockets' talisman James Harden is on top of that list, with NBA trade rumors linking him with a potential exit from the franchise. He has been linked with the Brooklyn Nets, and there's been a new update on that front.

NBA Trade Rumors: James Harden has a 'verbal agreement' with the Brooklyn Nets

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

Ever since news broke about Russell Westbrook not being happy with the Houston Rockets, James Harden's future at the franchise was thrown into doubt too. Harden has been with the franchise since 2013 and has won an MVP award apart from being a scoring champion multiple times.

However, the lack of a championship has irked The Beard, and per the latest NBA trade rumors, he plans on joining Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in Brooklyn. Anthony Puccio - one of the most trusted Brooklyn Nets NBA trade insiders - has revealed that the prolific shooting guard already has a verbal agreement with the Nets and could force a move there.

James Harden recently declined a bumper two-year, $103 million extension with the Houston Rockets. And with each day passing, it seems like an NBA trade to the Brooklyn Nets is imminent.

Sources around the league believe there is a “verbal agreement” between the Nets and Rockets that would bring James Harden to Brooklyn, and create a superteam with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.



Story with @FOS: https://t.co/k0Gu3kDeaj — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 17, 2020

Also read: NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics offering 2 first-round picks to Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors could match the best contract offered to Fred VanVleet

Advertisement

Boston Celtics working on extending deadline of Gordon Hayward's player option decision

Boston Celtics v Memphis Grizzlies

Gordon Hayward is a name that has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors this offseason. And the former Utah Jazz man has to take a call on a $34.2 million player option for the 2020-21 season.

According to NBA trade insider Zach Lowe, the Boston Celtics are working on requesting an extension for the deadline to shift from 5 PM today to Thursday afternoon. This will allow Hayward more time to make a decision.

Huge news. Still a lack of clarity on what’s next for Gordon Hayward but this decision would give all sides—Hayward, the Celtics, and any interested teams—more time to figure it all out. https://t.co/sz8eAa5vlK — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 17, 2020

Several teams have expressed their desire to do an NBA trade for Hayward this offseason, and the prime candidates to land his signature are the Indiana Pacers and the Dallas Mavericks. A versatile option on both ends of the floor, it doesn't come as a surprise that the forward is a popular choice amongst these teams.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Making the case for LA Lakers acquiring Wesley Matthews this off-season