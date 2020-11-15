NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics offering 2 first-round picks to Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors could match the best contract offered to Fred VanVleet

With the NBA trade moratorium set to be lifted on Monday afternoon, teams are ready to pull the trigger on agreed trades and finalize roster changes. The Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors are two franchises that are expected to be active early, as they aim to contend for a title next season. Let's take a look at what the latest NBA Rumors have to offer.

NBA Rumors: Boston Celtics looking to acquire Cleveland Cavaliers' 5th pick

Boston Celtics v Miami Heat - Game Six

Recent NBA Rumors suggest that the Boston Celtics are willing to part with three first-round picks to move up in the NBA Draft 2020. The 17-time NBA champions hold the 14th, 26th, and 30th picks in next week's event and have expressed interest in dealing with the Atlanta Hawks, Detroit Pistons, and the New York Knicks, who hold the 6th, 7th, and 8th picks respectively.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the latest NBA Rumors claim that the Boston Celtics are looking to move into the top 10 spots of the NBA Draft 2020. The Celtics are ready to package their No.14 pick with another first-round pick and offer it to the Cleveland Cavaliers, in exchange for the No.5 pick.

There is a very low chance that the Cleveland Cavaliers agree to this potential NBA trade, as they already have a young roster. While the Cavaliers are looking to get rid of their pick, they want to receive an experienced star in return, rather than more draft picks.

Cavs may have received offer from Celtics ahead of this week’s draft. Plus quick news/thoughts on Tristan, Love, Drummond. https://t.co/RVUhckCqDs pic.twitter.com/6L1v3wJ24f — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) November 15, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to go all out by acquiring DeMar DeRozan; ready to give up Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma

Toronto Raptors might match the offer sheet for Fred VanVleet

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Seven

Advertisement

Toronto Raptors' point guard Fred VanVleet is one of the most sought after free agents this offseason. NBA Rumors have linked him with the New York Knicks and the Detroit Pistons, who are monitoring his situation. There is also a possibility of offers from contending franchises as well.

According to the Sportnet's Michael Grange, the Toronto Raptors are "confident" they will be able to match or exceed the contract Fred VanVleet will receive from other teams. The latest NBA Rumors quote an Eastern Conference executive claiming that teams may offer VanVleet a contract that is close to a max extension, worth up to $117.3 million over four years.

GM Masai Ujiri and the Toronto Raptors management have no problem matching that offer as per NBA Rumors. The Raptors are known for their willingness to retain star players, as the franchise matched Kyle Lowry's best offer back in 2017.

Fred VanVleet's free agency saga isn't going to end soon, and if the past activity of the Toronto Raptors' front office is anything to go by, the diminutive point guard could end up staying with the 2019 champions, and put an end to the speculative NBA Rumors.

ICYMI -- Fred VanVleet justifiably has a high opinion of his value, but that doesn't mean the Raptors can't find a deal that works for both sides: https://t.co/utxulCYF1M — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) November 15, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: "If they make the right decision, I'll be there for many years" Giannis Antetokounmpo on future with Milwaukee Bucks