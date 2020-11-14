NBA Trade Rumors: "If they make the right decision, I'll be there for many years" Giannis Antetokounmpo on future with Milwaukee Bucks

As the offseason tension reaches a crescendo, NBA teams across the league are working on possible moves to improve their rosters. The Milwaukee Bucks are looking for new additions, but their biggest priority is to retain superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as NBA Trade Rumors have linked him with a move. Giannis has now come out and addressed the speculation around his future.

The consensus around the NBA is that Giannis Antetokounmpo could take a call on his future based on what the Bucks do with their roster this offseason. The last two postseasons have seen Giannis Antetokounmpo struggle, which has led to NBA Trade Rumors linking him with a possible move to the Dallas Mavericks or the Miami Heat.

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo addressed these NBA Trade Rumors in a recent interview, and refused to rule out a long stay with the Milwaukee Bucks. He quoted -

"There are a lot of rumors," said Antetokounmpo. "Everyone has opinions. But at the end of the day, I will do what is best for my family. I do not see why I could not be in Milwaukee for several years. As long as Milwaukee and I are on the same page when it comes to being one of the best teams in the league and winning championships, that's fine."

After winning back-to-back NBA MVP awards, Giannis Antetokounmpo is looking to add the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy to his cabinet. He also won the 2019-20 'Defensive Player of the Year' award, pipping LA Lakers' Anthony Davis to the accolade. Nonetheless, these are individual honors, and Giannis Antetokounmpo's priority is to win a championship, which he highlighted,

"I want to be a winner. I do not care about the money. My family is fine and I can take care of my children and grandchildren so that's not the most important thing right now, it's winning. As long as we can win and create a winning culture, it will be good."

Various NBA Trade Rumors have also pointed out that Giannis Antetokounmpo could choose to stay this year, but then leave next offseason as a free agent.

NBA teams continue to keep a close eye on his situation, and the future landscape of the league will depend on Giannis Antetokounmpo's decision. The small forward offered more clarity on his thought process,

"I do not know what the plan is," replied Antetokounmpo. "It depends on what decisions they make. If they make the right decision, I'll be there for many years. If they do not, we'll see. The NBA is business and we can take it day by day. Hopefully we can succeed together."

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to be active this offseason, with recent NBA Trade Rumors suggesting the franchise is targeting the Houston Rockets' Robert Covington and PJ Tucker. The pressure is on the front office to add the right pieces around Giannis Antetokounmpo, with the start of the 2020-21 NBA season right around the corner.

