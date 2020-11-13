NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers looking to go all out by acquiring DeMar DeRozan; ready to give up Danny Green and Kyle Kuzma

DeMar DeRozan is one of the few NBA players who have kept the mid-range game alive in an era of three-point shooting. After getting traded to the San Antonio Spurs from the Toronto Raptors, the swingman had a good year with Gregg Popovich as the team narrowly missed out on the post-season. However, the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Spurs are planning to move him on, with the LA Lakers interested.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers planning to make a swoop for DeMar DeRozan

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The LA Lakers are one of the most ambitious franchises in the league, as they are not hesitant in making bold NBA trades each offseason. The last few trades paid dividends this year, as the LA Lakers won a record-equaling 17th NBA championship. The dominant duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis were integral to the Lakers' success.

Various NBA trade rumors have suggested that the LA Lakers are inclined to acquire a third star to make an already star-studded roster unbeatable. As per Kevin O'Connor, that star could be San Antonio Spurs' DeMar DeRozan. Connor stated the following:

"I’ve heard the Lakers have interest in acquiring DeRozan (for Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green)."

A move to the LA Lakers certainly makes a lot of sense for DeRozan, considering the team needs help at the guard position. The LA Lakers will get a great deal out of this NBA trade if they end up parting with only Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green. DeRozan will have to go through the sign and trade process with the San Antonio Spurs to make this move possible.

The LA Lakers will have their eyes set on the title next season as well, and they'll want to be in the conversation for the NBA crown for as long as they have LeBron James. As per NBA trade rumors, the franchise is willing to maximize the possibility of adding more star power despite having limited cap space.

DeRozan is a step in the right direction for Rob Pelinka and the front office, as the four-time NBA All-Star will certainly make the LA Lakers a frightening prospect to square up against next season.

