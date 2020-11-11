NBA Trade Rumors: "I understand it’s part of the deal" - Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller opens up about the offseason

The NBA offseason is an opportunity for teams across the league to add reinforcements for next season. However, it can also be brutal for players who sometimes get used as trade chips, despite having served a particular franchise for a long time. Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller recently spoke on the subject and shared his thoughts on the NBA trade rumors surrounding his future.

NBA Trade Rumors: Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller opens up on the realities of the offseason

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

The Charlotte Hornets are headed towards making a competitive team, as the Michael Jordan-owned franchise has the No. 3 pick in the NBA Draft 2020. The Hornets will be one of the few NBA teams with significant salary-cap space next season.

Charlotte Hornets General Manager Mitch Kupchak also has trade chips at his disposal, with center Cody Zeller being one of them. Zeller is unfazed by his name being brought up in NBA trade rumors and stated the following:

“I don’t stress about it. I understand it’s part of the deal."

The center continued on the same topic, outlining the team's confidence in him. He said:

“Our front office has been really honest with where I stand,” Zeller told The Observer. “Even last year (when) I wasn’t starting or wasn’t playing as much (because) they were evaluating (Bismack Biyombo and Willy Hernangomez), they kind of gave me reassurance — ‘We’re happy with you, we want to keep you around."

Zeller and the Charlotte Hornets will go into next season with a single mission - to make the playoffs in the Eastern Conference. The East is going to be tough next year with the resurgence of the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers. But the Charlotte Hornets have the personnel to pip one of the minnows for the final playoff berth.

Indiana Pacers v Charlotte Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets saw Devonte' Graham take a leap last year, as he formed a solid backcourt with former Boston Celtics star Terry Rozier. NBA trade rumors suggest that the Hornets will pick a center with the third selection in the NBA Draft, which will be either James Wiseman or Onyeka Okongwu.

The beginner’s guide to the Charlotte Hornets’ 2020 offseason by @chasewhitney_ https://t.co/DGCHYSboVL — At The Hive (@At_The_Hive) October 9, 2020

The combination of a young prospect and a talisman like Graham could help the Charlotte Hornets realize their target. However, this could also spell the end of Cody Zeller's stint with them. The center is in the last year of his contract, and there is a good possibility that the Hornets use him in an NBA trade package, despite his confidence in the management.

This rumor that the #Hornets are willing to trade up to No. 1 to get James Wiseman is gaining some steam ... seems like a good deal for the #Wolves, who still would get Ball/Edwards at No. 3, plus some other assets (maybe Miles Bridges, plus some) — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) November 10, 2020

