NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors might flip 2nd pick for LaMarcus Aldridge, Charlotte Hornets could trade up to 1st overall selection

With the NBA Draft 2020 around the corner, teams will be looking to spot and add the right talent in order to improve their roster and build for the future. The Minnesota Timberwolves and the Golden State Warriors hold the first and second picks respectively, and all eyes are on them, as reports suggest that they are willing to trade their NBA Draft 2020 selections.

NBA Draft 2020: Golden State Warriors considering a move for LaMarcus Aldridge in exchange for their pick

Toronto Raptors v Golden State Warriors

After finishing at the bottom of the Western Conference last year, the Golden State Warriors will be raring to put up an improved show this season. They will welcome back the 'Splash Brothers' duo of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson this year, and will have the second overall pick in the NBA Draft 2020.

There is a lot of speculation around their 2nd pick, as various reports suggest that the Warriors will be looking to trade it for a veteran star who can improve the team immediately and help them contend for a title.

According to ESPN insider Zach Lowe, Steve Kerr's men are looking to acquire San Antonio Spurs' power forward LaMarcus Aldridge with their first-round selection in NBA draft 2020.

On the latest episode of his podcast, 'The Lowe Post', which feature another NBA insider Bobby Marks, he explained -

"I got a text from an executive today saying there is a buzz around warriors, they might flip the no 2 pick for Aldridge and the 11th pick."

LaMarcus Aldridge is a versatile option to have on the roster, and will certainly help the Golden State Warriors build a dominant frontcourt in the form of him and Draymond Green.

Advertisement

Lowe Post podcast: @BobbyMarks42 and I discuss the ramp up to a Dec. 22 start date for the NBA, Jrue Holiday trade possibilities, Golden State's options with the No. 2 pick, more:



Spotify: https://t.co/BL9ESiaiec



Apple: https://t.co/IYzeKamk2V — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) November 6, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could sign supermax with Milwaukee Bucks as early as next week

Charlotte Hornets interested in a trade with Minnesota Timberwolves for No. 1 draft pick

Minnesota Timberwolves v Miami Heat

The Minnesota Timberwolves hold the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft 2020, and naturally, they is set to receive a lot of interest from teams that are looking to trade up. Reportedly, the Charlotte Hornets are interested in doing so, as Zach Lowe explained on the same podcast:

Advertisement

"Charlotte might contact Minnesota for a trade for the pick because they might be interested in James Wiseman."

James Wiseman is one of the top talents in the NBA Draft 2020, and scouting reports have hinted towards the fact that he could go No. 1 overall in the event. The Hornets are a playoff-hopeful team, and adding a talent like Wiseman would really help the cause.

Request denied: why the #Timberwolves should still draft James Wiseman.



New from @DerekJamesNBA ⬇️https://t.co/u6bE2coiVx — Canis Hoopus (@canishoopus) November 5, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Options: Analyzing a blockbuster deal between Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers which could lead to league's most lethal big 3