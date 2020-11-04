NBA Trade Options: Analyzing a blockbuster deal between Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers which could lead to league's most lethal big 3

After a disappointing end to their 2019-20 NBA campaign, the Philadelphia 76ers have reworked their front office and coaching staff, bringing in Daryl Morey as the president of basketball operations and Doc Rivers as their head coach. Morey is known to be aggressive in the offseason, and unsurprisingly, NBA trade rumors have already linked the Philadelphia 76ers with various stars.

NBA Trade Options: Analyzing a move for Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons to Denver Nuggets

Despite their individual skillset, the duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid has not worked out well for the Philadelphia 76ers. The team has repeatedly failed in the postseason, with Simmons' lack of shooting cited as the main reason behind the Philadelphia 76ers' shortcomings.

With Daryl Morey and Doc Rivers now at the helm, NBA trade rumors suggest that the Philadelphia 76ers might consider moving Ben Simmons this offseason. An ideal NBA trade option for the 76ers would be Denver Nuggets, who are looking to add a third star after reaching the Western Conference finals last season.

If Ben Simmons joins the duo of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in Denver in an NBA trade, the Nuggets will have to give up considerable assets. Simmons is a dominant player on both ends of the court, and the Denver Nuggets might have to part ways with Jerami Grant, Gary Harris, Michael Porter Jr., and a first-round pick.

Michael Porter Jr. would give the Philadelphia 76ers the shooting and spacing Simmons would never provide at the power forward position. Jerami Grant can replicate some of Simmons' defensive versatility and also happens to be a capable three-point shooter. Gary Harris, when healthy, could be a starting-caliber two-way wing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

On the other hand, Ben Simmons might not seem like an ideal fit alongside Nikola Jokic, but few centers could better compensate for Simmons' poor shooting. Jokic is a fine spacer himself, and he'd unlock Ben Simmons' cutting game.

More importantly, it would mean the Denver Nuggets will able to field a backcourt of Simmons and Jamal Murray. The latter put on some scintillating performances in the NBA bubble.

Ben Simmons will be a great addition to an already talented Denver Nuggets side and will ensure that the 76ers have arguably the most talented big 3 in the league.

