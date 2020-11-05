NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could sign supermax with Milwaukee Bucks as early as next week

In recent years, Giannis Antetokounmpo has emerged as one of the best players in the league. The 'Greek Freak', who has won back to back MVP awards, is set to be a free agent at the end of next season. NBA trade rumors suggest that teams are lining up moves for him this off-season. However, according to the latest rumblings in this regard, he might sign a new contract with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat - Game Three

After winning back to back MVP awards, Giannis Antetokounmpo could be looking to add the elusive Larry O'Brien trophy to his cabinet.

Antetokounmpo also won the 'Defensive Player of the Year' award, pipping LA Lakers' Anthony Davis to the accolade. However, despite winning individual trophies, Giannis Antetokounmpo has always come up short in the NBA playoffs.

Following the Milwaukee Bucks' exit at the hands of the Miami Heat in the playoffs last season, NBA trade rumors have indicated that Giannis Antetokounmpo could look to move to a title contender.

However, according to Arizona Sports beat writer John Gambadoro, Giannis Antetokounmpo is likely to commit his future to Eastern Conference heavyweights Milwaukee Bucks as early as next week.

And I totally expect Giannis sign the Super Max with Milwaukee next week and not go to Miami. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) November 4, 2020

Devin Booker looking forward to the next season with the Suns despite NBA trade rumors about his exit

Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker is one of the most talented players in the league, and has improved every year since joining the NBA. However, despite his individual brilliance, he has not played in the playoffs even once, as the Phoenix Suns have always come up short in the regular season.

Recent NBA trade rumors suggested that Devin Booker could make an exit from the Suns, but John Gambodoro has quashed those reports, confirming that the youngster is looking forward to the next campaign.

Booker being a key player for the Phoenix Suns, losing him could essentially make the franchise a lottery team. If the Suns don't make it to the playoffs next year, that could compel Booker to reconsider his future with the team, though.