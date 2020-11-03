NBA Trade Rumors: "I understand the nature of business" - Danny Green on future with LA Lakers and the need for the champions to keep their roster intact

After winning a record-equalling 17th NBA championship, the LA Lakers stars are in a buoyant mood. Despite the current celebratory spirit, the LA Lakers have one eye on next year's title and have been a subject of various NBA trade rumors. Rob Pelinka and the front office will have some major decisions to make this offseason, as the LA Lakers will have to extend contracts of some key free agents.

NBA Trade Rumors: Danny Green sheds light on his future and talks about the LA Lakers' aspirations to win another title

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Despite his shooting woes in the NBA Bubble, Danny Green was a key part of the LA Lakers' starting lineup. The veteran shooting guard played elite defense in the postseason, giving the opposition wings a tough time on the court.

2020 NBA Finals - Game Two

The LA Lakers star has a popular podcast called Inside the Green Room with Danny Green. He started off the latest episode by clearing the air on his statement regarding LeBron James opting to sit out the first month of action the league started in December. He said:

"Anytime I say something it's taken out of context. I was obviously saying in a sarcastic voice, joking voice. I was in general saying, not just about LeBron, we have certain vets in the team who have been in the league for a while and need some rest."

Lakers guard Danny Green on the proposed Dec. 22 start to next season:



"If we start in December, I think most guys [are like] 'I'm not going to be there... to have that quick of a restart, I wouldn't expect [LeBron] to be there for the 1st month of the season." pic.twitter.com/NYqNxzNEmZ — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 26, 2020

The conversation then moved towards Danny Green's future, as there are multiple NBA trade rumors surrounding him. Green will be in the second year of his contract, and there is a possibility that he might be moved if the LA Lakers decide to pull the trigger on an NBA trade for a third star. He shared his thoughts on the same and said:

"It's been, you know, almost 10 years me hearing about trade rumors but you know you ignore the noise, it happens if it happens. RP is a respectful guy, I'm sure he will give me a call, I understand the nature of business."

Green continued:

"Everybody is gonna get better, everybody is gonna make moves to get better. We need to do that as well, hopefully, part of that process is still keeping me here."

Danny Green then spoke about the LA Lakers' plans for the offseason and their chances to go back to back. The LA Lakers are expected to face a sterner test next season, as the Golden State Warriors and the Brooklyn Nets will be welcoming stars back from injury. Danny Green underlined the same on that subject:

"Other teams are going to be healthier. We have the talent with the pieces we have now, it is hard to bring back all 10 free agents, but if we bring the majority with the nucleus we have now I believe we have the ability to do something great."

The LA Lakers have a great core in the form of Anthony Davis and LeBron James. NBA trade rumors suggest that Rob Pelinka plans to surround the duo with a third star and effectively make them the best team in the league on paper.

The expectations are to win a title again, and a majority of it will depend on the work the LA Lakers management does this offseason.

