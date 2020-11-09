NBA Trade Rumors: The case for and against LA Lakers signing Chris Paul this offseason

The NBA trade rumors continue to heat up, and as the NBA will now start on December 22, the process has accelerated. Various NBA superstars are expected to change teams this offseason, and one of the biggest names is Chris Paul, who is set to leave OKC Thunder after an eventful year. NBA trade rumors suggest that he might be off to the LA Lakers, and in this article, we will make an argument for and against him joining the 17-time NBA champions.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the LA Lakers should sign Chris Paul this offseason

Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets - Game One

Last season, Chris Paul carried a young OKC Thunder team to the playoffs and proved to the world that he's still among the smartest players in basketball. Paul's exceptional playmaking abilities will take some pressure off of LeBron James' shoulders, and he can be a great back-up point guard for the LA Lakers.

NBA trade rumors indicate that the LA Lakers might lose Rajon Rondo before the start of next season, with city rivals LA Clippers interested. Signing Chris Paul will work in the LA Lakers' favor, as he will be an apt replacement and certainly has the ability to overshadow the work Rondo did last season.

The LA Lakers are a strong defensive unit, and adding Chris Paul to the team will be a nightmare for their opponents. Superstar point guards lead most other teams in the West, and Chris Paul can take up the responsibility of containing them on defense.

Kendrick Perkins thinks Chris Paul will end up with the Lakers this offseason https://t.co/XaCHXL553D pic.twitter.com/LLL6mJpxBJ — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) November 5, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo could sign supermax with Milwaukee Bucks as early as next week

Why the LA Lakers should refrain from going ahead with an NBA trade for Chris Paul

Advertisement

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Chris Paul is expected to make around $41 million in 2020-21 and has a $44 million player option for the following season. The LA Lakers already have two big contracts in the form of Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and rolling the dice on Chris Paul - who has never reached NBA finals - could prove to be a huge gamble.

Moreover, the former New Orleans Hornets star has also been dealing with serious injuries for the past couple of years and is 35 years old. At this stage of his career and in an era of brilliant athleticism, Chris Paul could have a tough time being the starting point guard of a hardworking LA Lakers team.

Lastly and most importantly, the LA Lakers will have to give up considerable assets like Kyle Kuzma and Danny Green if they are to go through with an NBA trade for Chris Paul. The duo played an integral role in the LA Lakers' championship run, and losing them could prove to be costly for Frank Vogel's men.

If the LA Lakers are looking to acquire Chris Paul in an NBA trade, the front office will have to properly weigh the pros and cons before arriving on a final decision.

Advertisement

Will the Lakers actually try to trade for Chris Paul? We'll be tracking the latest updates here:https://t.co/druRdPVBkb — Silver Screen & Roll (@LakersSBN) November 6, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Options: Analyzing a blockbuster deal between Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers which could lead to league's most lethal big 3