NBA Rumors: New York Knicks now hold the 8th and 23rd pick after trading up; Golden State Warriors looking to swap 2nd pick with Chicago Bulls' 4th

With the NBA draft almost upon us, teams are finding ways to land their preferred picks in the event through a trade. The objective is to select the right young talent or move the picks for an established star who can improve the roster. In the latest NBA rumors update, we will take a look at what the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors are up to in that regard.

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks to acquire the Utah Jazz’s pick at No. 23

After years of failure in the league, the New York Knicks will look to redeem themselves next season by having a decent outing in this year's draft. NBA rumors had suggested that the team was looking to trade up in the draft. And according to the latest report by Adrian Wojnarowski, the New York Knicks are set to acquire pick no. from 23 from the Utah Jazz.

They will send the 27th and 38th picks back to the Utah Jazz and will now have two selections in the first round of the NBA draft 2020 with the 8th and 23rd pick. NBA rumors have linked the New York Knicks with some exciting talent, and it will be intriguing to see who they end up with.

ESPN Sources: The New York Knicks are moving up in Wednesday’s NBA Draft, acquiring the Utah Jazz’s pick at No. 23 for the 27th and 38th picks tonight. Knicks are now picking at Nos. 8 and No. 23. https://t.co/fjVHs85nY5 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 18, 2020

NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls looking to acquire the 2nd pick from the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been the subject of various NBA rumors this offseason, as there is major suspense around how they are going to use their 2nd pick. In an update by NBA insider Kevin O'Connor, it has been revealed that the Warriors are planning to send the 2nd overall pick in the draft to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for the 4th selection and young center Wendell Carter Jr.

If this NBA rumor comes true, it is safe to say the Golden State Warriors will benefit more from this trade. They would be getting a selection just two spots below their original spot and a promising big in Wendell Carter Jr.

Sources: The Warriors and Bulls have discussed a trade that’d send the second pick in exchange for the fourth pick and Wendell Carter Jr.



More detail, reports and analysis inside my latest Mock Draft update on @ringer: https://t.co/MWGF6RSakS — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) November 18, 2020

