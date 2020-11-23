NBA Trade Rumors: Javale McGee could be headed to the New York Knicks, as LA Lakers look to make space for Marc Gasol

The LA Lakers have been focused on getting business wrapped up early this offseason, acquiring new role players to complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The 17-time champions have their sights set on repeating their 2020 NBA title win the next season. With rivals continuing to strengthen their sides, the LA Lakers still have a lot of work to do in terms of roster construction. With that said, let's take a look a the latest NBA Trade Rumors surrounding the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers pushing for Marc Gasol's signature, Markieff Morris on Raptors' radar

Boston Celtics v Toronto Raptors - Game Two

Marc Gasol has been one of the most sought after centers this offseason, with multiple suitors looking to acquire his services ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season. After a stellar stint with 2019 NBA champions Toronto Raptors, there is a high chance that the Spaniard may look for a new challenge.

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Two

According to the latest NBA Trade Rumors, the LA Lakers have stepped up their pursuit of Marc Gasol. The team is now reportedly looking to trade JaVale McGee and create more financial flexibility to make a competitive financial offer to Marc Gasol. The Raptors, on the other hand, are monitoring Markieff Morris' situation with the LA Lakers.

Gasol is a high quality, starting-caliber center, despite being 35-years-old. The veteran excelled as a stretch big for the Toronto Raptors and will be an excellent replacement for Dwight Howard, who is set to join Doc Rivers and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Toronto is still trying to keep Marc Gasol but has strong interest in Markieff Morris as well, league sources say



The Lakers, reported Friday by @NYTSports as a prime suitor for Gasol in response to Dwight Howard's exit, continue to push to lure the Spaniard away from Toronto — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

As per Marc Stein of the New York Times, the LA Lakers may already have found a trade partner for Javale McGee. He claims the New York Knicks are interested in acquiring the veteran big. The Knicks already have a plethora of frontcourt players, and there is a possibility that the franchise will eventually trade for the former Golden State Warriors center.

NBA Trade Rumors indicate that the market for centers is especially active this offseason. Marc Gasol and Javale McGee's movements in the next few hours will determine what shape the LA Lakers roster will take.

The Knicks have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Lakers in a JaVale McGee deal, league sources say, as LA explores its various options



If talks progress, New York would surely require at least one additional asset from the Lakers to take McGee into salary-cap space — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

