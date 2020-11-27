Predicting LA Lakers' death lineup for 2020-21 NBA Season

The LA Lakers have had an eventful offseason, which saw them add some dynamic talents like Marc Gasol and Dennis Schroder. The reigning champs can roll out a strong death lineup in important games in the 2020-21 NBA season. The new additions could help them close games against strong opposition, especially in the playoffs.

Predicting LA Lakers' death lineup for 2020-21 season

LA Lakers head coach Frank Vogel has always strongly emphasized maintaining intensity in the closing minutes. Here is the potential 'death lineup' that he might roll out next season.

#1- LeBron James, Point Guard

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Needless to say, LeBron James will be present on the floor for the LA Lakers in the closing minutes at the point guard position. James was prolific in the 2020 NBA Playoffs, as he displayed his scoring prowess alongside his exceptional ability to make plays while taking contact.

LeBron James has been one of the most clutch players in the league, and at 35 years of age, started every one of his 67 games last season. He put up stellar numbers, averaging 25 points, and led the league with over 10 assists per game.

The LA Lakers will be heavily-dependent on the 4-time Finals MVP next season as well, especially to close games in the postseason, as the team will look to win back-to-back titles.

The Lakers really added Dennis Schröder, Wes Matthews, Montrezl Harrell, & Marc Gasol to a championship team



pic.twitter.com/KRUS0aGBN6 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 23, 2020

#2- Anthony Davis, Power Forward

Advertisement

Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers - Game Four

Since his acquisition from the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Davis has proven that he can stake a claim to be one of the 5 best players in the NBA. The dominant big was crucial to the LA Lakers' championship success last season, as he took command in the paint on both ends of the floor.

An efficient scorer and a strong rim protector, Anthony Davis will play as a power forward for the LA Lakers in the closing minutes. Davis played the same role in last year's playoffs, taking the responsibility of guarding the opposition's best scorer in each series.

Thoughts on the Lakers potential 4th-quarter “death” lineup?



Dennis Schroder

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Montrezl Harrell — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) November 22, 2020

Also read: Predicting the LA Lakers' starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA season