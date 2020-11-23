Predicting the LA Lakers' starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

Perhaps the most compelling story of last year's NBA was the LA Lakers' re-emergence as the top team in the West. This offseason, they have continued to dominate the headlines.

The Los Angeles franchise has picked up several players who have added depth and talent to their roster, making them a formidable force and the favorites to succeed in the Western Conference again this year. With all the new additions to their side, we look at how the reigning champions could line up when the NBA tips off on December 22nd.

LA Lakers strongest starting 5

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

The LA Lakers have done their business early this year, seeking to bring in-depth and provide stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James with vital support. Dennis Schroeder, Marc Gasol, Montrezl Harrell, and Wesley Matthews were all brought into the side, while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was re-signed on a 3-year deal.

So is it safe to say at this point the Lakers won the NBA offseason (still a few weeks left)?



Rundown:



Montrezl Harrell (reigning 6th Man of the Yr)

Dennis Schroder (6th Man runner up)

Wesley Matthews (3 & D)

KCP (re-signed)

Marc Gasol (1x champ & 1x Defensive Player of the Yr) — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 23, 2020

The signings suggest the LA Lakers could be devastating on both ends of the floor with one of the strongest starting lineups in the league.

Point Guard: LeBron James

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Lebron James continues to defy his age and his critics as one of the greatest players the NBA has ever seen. At 35 years of age, James started every one of his 67 games last season, averaged 25 points, and led the league with over 10 assists per game. He has adapted his game since moving to the LA Lakers, becoming their starting point guard. With this change, he was able to completely control how the Lakers' offense was run and led his side to 52 wins in a stacked Western Conference.

After failing to make the playoffs in 2019, LeBron returned in classic fashion, proving why he is still the greatest competitor in the league. James led by example throughout the bubble, bringing the Lakers roster along with him. He almost averaged a double-double in the Finals with over 25 points in each, including one 40-point game.

Lebron was named Finals MVP — the second-oldest player in the league's history win one — and will be looking to repeat that feat this season.

Power Forward: Anthony Davis

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers - Game One

The Lakers' new superstar had a stellar opening season in LA. Anthony Davis was tipped as a personal selection by LeBron James as someone the LA Lakers front office ought to recruit last year.

At 27 years old, Davis is a player who can take the torch from James as a leader going forward. He is ferocious on both ends of the floor, averaging 26 points last season, and over 2 blocks per game (the latter of which he has averaged his whole career).

Big fella with the point guard handles. @AntDavis23 is 1-of-1. pic.twitter.com/KcgAuI7Owf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 16, 2020

Anthony Davis was brought in by the LA Lakers from the New Orleans Pelicans last Summer. Playing with a better side, Davis didn't have to carry the team as he did with the Pelicans. He was able to focus on his game in the paint, and let LeBron lead the side on the floor. Davis will start every game he is fit next season and could push for MVP of the league as one of the most feared all-rounders in the NBA.

Center: Marc Gasol

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

Another big man who has just joined the LA Lakers is Marc Gasol. Entering into the free agency off the back of a season in which he supplied the Toronto Raptors with 7 points and 6 rebounds per game, Gasol was picked up by the Lakers on a two-year-deal. The veteran Center will come in to replace the outgoing JaVale McGee and will be an upgrade for the Lakers.

Gasol arrives at the LA Lakers with three All-Star appearances and knows what it takes to win a Championship. Although he is reaching the end of his career, Gasol is an efficient shooter and is happy to play the role of facilitator, which will allow the space for Davis and LeBron to lead the line.

Shooting Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

Coming into the LA Lakers starting 5 as the shooting guard next year will be Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. KCP was a free agent this offseason but managed to secure a $40m three-year deal, re-signing with the Lakers. Although not the most prolific scorer on the Lakers, KCP was the side's 3rd best player in the bubble behind James and Davis and improved his defensive rating last season.

Kentavious-Caldwell Pope stays with the defending champion LA Lakers signing a 3-year, $40 million contract. #NBA pic.twitter.com/mfAZztzpcG — INQUIRER Sports (@INQUIRERSports) November 22, 2020

The 27-year-old is one of the longest-tenured players at the LA Lakers and will be considered as a core player for the franchise if they are to make a push for the Championship again.

Small Forward: Wesley Matthews

Miami Heat v Milwaukee Bucks

A multi-functional player, Wesley Matthews has played both small forward and shooting guard in his career. With KCP's role cemented in the LA Lakers side, Matthews will most likely return to small forward, where he played for the Dallas Mavericks for three seasons. Wesley Matthews is another solidifying acquisition by the Lakers, as a veteran who can supply on both ends of the court.

The LA Lakers required more depth in their backcourt, and in Matthews, they have brought in a tough defensive guard at a considerably low price. He averaged almost 40% from beyond the arc last season, shooting an effective 52% from the field. As a starter or as a bench player, Matthews was another intelligent pickup by the LA Lakers in the free agency.