NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics Tried to Move Kemba Walker for a Top 5 Draft Pick

The Boston Celtics had a slow off-season, which saw only one major addition to the roster in terms of short term improvement- Tristan Thompson. However, as per NBA trade rumors, the Celtics explored other deals as well in the off-season but didn't go through with them.

NBA Trade Rumors: Boston Celtics explored deals involving Kemba Walker

Toronto Raptors v Boston Celtics - Game Six

Boston Celtics president and general manager Danny Ainge is no stranger to trading point guards, having done so with Isaiah Thomas and Terry Rozier — both fan favorites — in the last few seasons. And as per recent NBA trade rumors, the Boston Celtics tried to ship starting point guard Kemba Walker, in exchange for moving into the top 5 of the recently concluded draft.

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Two

According to Zach Harper of 'The Athletic', the Boston Celtics contacted Cleveland Cavaliers and Chicago Bulls about a trade involving the former Charlotte Hornets talisman, though they ended up respectively picking Issac Okoro and Patrick Williams in the NBA draft 2020.

The end game for the Celtics was to use the pick they would have received from Chicago or Cleveland in a trade package for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported that New Orleans desired a top-10 pick in the upcoming draft in their trade package for Holiday, but they ultimately never received.

Tristan Thompson has reached an agreement with the Celtics, per @ChrisBHaynes pic.twitter.com/Of6xliYFIy — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 22, 2020

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks' Failure to Land Bogdan Bogdanovic May Lead to Giannis Antetokounmpo's Departure

The Boston Celtics are one of the top contenders for next year's championship after they reached the Eastern Conference Finals last season, where they were bested by the Miami Heat in 6 games. The Celtics currently have a back-court of Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown, which is still one of the best in the league, but adding a defensive stalwart like Jrue Holiday could have propelled them into the conversation of the best defensive team in NBA.

Advertisement

Free agent Jeff Teague has agreed to a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics, his agent JR Hensley tells @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/5fqfuV9tNE — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 22, 2020

NBA trade rumors indicate that the Boston Celtics' off-season is not over yet, and both fans and neutrals should look out for what Danny Ainge and co.'s next big move is.

Also read:Predicting LA Lakers' death lineup for 2020-21 NBA Season