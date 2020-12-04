NBA Trade Rumors- "I feel bad for Beal” Western Conference GM casts doubts on Russell Westbrook's move to the Washington Wizards

After weeks of NBA trade rumors surrounding his situation, Russell Westbrook finally joined the Washington Wizards, with John Wall joining James Harden in Houston. Media, analysts and fans have come forward with their opinions on this move, and let's take a look at what some of the NBA executives have had to say about it.

The Houston Rockets have been in turmoil recently, with NBA trade rumors linking most of their stars with an exit. However, according to a western conference General Manager, the Rockets got the better end of the bargain in the Russell Westbrook/John Wall NBA trade -

“Two of the worst contracts flipped for each other should tell you something. Did you see Russ play last year? He slowed down James Harden. I feel bad for Beal.”

Another eastern conference executive chipped in with his thoughts, however, he had a much more neutral take on this blockbuster NBA trade -

“Two players at similar stages of their careers and both having demanded a change of scenery. Brooks gets a force of nature with whom he is well versed. Houston gets a much needed first-round pick as they inch toward a rebuild.”

Russell Westbrook and Wall both make just over $41 million this season, $44 million next season, and each has a $47 million player option for the 2022-23 season. Both players have similar contracts, but John Wall hasn't played an NBA game since 2018, while Russell Westbrook made an All-NBA team last season, which might swing the NBA trade in favor of the Washington Wizards.

Russell Westbrook, 32, showed flashes of his superstar self when healthy in January and February, averaging a combined 32.9 points on 53.3 per cent shooting from the field with 7.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists per game. However, he struggled in the postseason, averaging 17.9 points while shooting 24.2 per cent from beyond the arc.

Russell Westbrook will look to overcome his playoff slump and forge a strong partnership with star shooting guard Bradley Beal, as the Wizards will look to make the postseason.

In Houston, Wall reunites with his former Kentucky Wildcat teammate, DeMarcus Cousins, who is also returning from an injury. The 30-year-old point guard has played pick-up games in the offseason with Harden and Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, and is confident about a return in the upcoming season.

Russell Westbrook will wear4️⃣! pic.twitter.com/KVGbSfiOg6 — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) December 4, 2020

