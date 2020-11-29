Predicting the Brooklyn Nets' Starting 5 for the 2020-21 NBA Season

The Brooklyn Nets are one of the biggest contenders for next year's championship, as the Eastern Conference team boasts of a star-studded roster. All eyes will be on Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant when they take the court after long absences due to injury, but there are other players as well who can be a threat to the opposition. In this article, we will predict Brooklyn Net's starting lineup for the NBA 2020-21 season.

Predicting Brooklyn Nets starting lineup for 2020/21 season

The Brooklyn Nets have a mix of young stars and veterans who are in the peak of their careers, and on that note, let's take a look at how the championship contenders might lineup come next season.

#1- Kyrie Irving

Detroit Pistons v Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving is one of the most gifted players around, as he has got arguably the best handles in the league. A brilliant isolation player, Irving will be tasked with handling the ball and making the plays in half-court, as he will lineup at the point guard position for the Brooklyn Nets. Irving is a ball-dominant point guard and possesses the dual-threat of scoring and playmaking.

After an underwhelming spell with the Boston Celtics, it will be redemption season for the 2016 NBA championship winner, and it is no surprise that the Brooklyn Nets fans are excited to see him back on the court.

Free agent guard Joe Harris has agreed to a four-year, $75M deal to return to the Brooklyn Nets, his agent Mark Bartelstein @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 21, 2020

#2- Caris LeVert

Toronto Raptors v Brooklyn Nets - Game Four

Advertisement

Caris LeVert is one of the most talented young players in the league, and the mercurial swingman announced his arrival on the big stage during the Orlando bubble restart. In absence of stars like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and Spencer Dinwiddie, LeVert showed that he is more than capable of carrying the load of playmaking and scoring on his shoulders, as he helped the Brooklyn Nets to be a decent team despite the injury issues.

LeVert is expected to take the role of the starting shooting guard next season for the Brooklyn Nets, and the franchise will be hoping that he will be able to replicate his form from the Orlando bubble next season.

Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets are scheduled to play their first preseason game on Dec. 13 against the Wizards. Full preseason schedule: pic.twitter.com/F6m21KrGUQ — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) November 27, 2020

Also read: Predicting LA Lakers' death lineup for 2020-21 NBA Season